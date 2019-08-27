Moira & Claire release their second single ‘Again’

ANTIGONISH: After discovering harmony on a cross-Canadian road trip in 2012 while singing Tom Cochrane’s “Life is a Highway” in the back of their family’s crowded hatchback, Moira and Claire MacMullin haven’t stopped signing.

Earlier this month, Moira & Claire, the folk-pop sister duo, who now call Antigonish home, released their second ever single “Again,” a three-minute ballad highlighting the beauty of the Maritime provinces.

For their second release, Moira & Claire drew inspiration from a fictional local legend from Prince Edward Island – Anne of Green Gables.

Embracing the sisters angelic vocals with only a guitar, and the peaceful sounds of nature echoing throughout “Again,” reminds listeners of the true beauty of the outdoors, which many of us take advantage of.

“This simple folk melody was inspired by the red-haired orphan Anne of Green Gables and the beautiful nature that surrounds us in the Maritime provinces of Canada,” the duo say. “We wanted to get in Anne’s head to feel her emotions as she thinks about her new life. The song incorporates the forest with some of the calming noises one often hears in nature – sounds of a brook burbling and birds chirping.”

Moira & Claire performed “Again” at the Granville Green Concert Series on July 14 when Ria Mae invited the girls to sing back-up on a couple of her songs and to sing one of their own. Ria Mae reached out to the girls after seeing some of their Instagram covers, especially a series of East Coast musician covers they did.

The sisters had a busy August playing shows at: Big Spruce Brewing, the Antigonish Art Fair, and today (August 28) at The Groundswell, opening for Daughter of the Moon, before heading back to school. Moira will be entering her third year at StFX, while Claire will be entering into her first year at StFX.

Moira & Claire have been gaining experience and learning about the music industry these last couple of years by attending multiple Nova Scotia Music week conferences and their first East Coast Music Association conference earlier this year in Charlottetown.

The sister’s first single “Your Voice” was released in 2017 and it has over 200,000 Spotify streams.