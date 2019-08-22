MOO’Nlighting Productions to present ‘Woman of Labrador’

INVERNESS: A one-woman play capturing the hardships and beauty of pioneering life is coming to the Inverness County Centre for the Arts on Sunday, August 25. The play will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Woman of Labrador” is based on the memoirs of Elizabeth Goudie who grew up on the Labrador coast in the early 1900s. At age 18, she fell in love and married Jim Goudie, a trapper with whom she had nine children.

The play is based on a book of memoirs, also titled Woman of Labrador, written by Goudie and originally published in 1973.

It was adapted for stage by Sherry Smith, an actor/director/playwright from Goose Bay, Newfoundland who knew Goudie personally. It was first produced at the Stephenville Theatre Festival, Newfoundland in August of 1995 and again in August 1996 by popular demand. Cindy O’Neill first brought the show to Inverness County in the summer of 2006.

The show was directed in Stephenville by Edmund MacLean when he was the acting director of the Stephenville Festival and will be again in this year’s performance at the Art Centre. The show is being produced by MOO’Nlighting Productions and directed by Diane Mouland.

Join Goudie, played by O’Neill, in a reminiscing of the struggles and rewards of living the life of a trapper’s wife on the rugged coast of Labrador. The performance is a candid conversation of recollection told with humor, emotion and love. It runs for one day only.

For further information, contact Diane Mouland by email at: moulanddiane@gmail.com or visit MOO’Nlighting Productions on Facebook.