MULGRAVE: The chief administrative officer (CAO) of the Town of Mulgrave says following a recent community engagement project with the StFX Extension department, the town is looking at a possible co-operative approach.

“One of the outcomes was that many residents expressed interest in having a convenience store in town,” Darlene Berthier Sampson told The Reporter . “A co-operative structure for something like this would likely increase support and direct local money back into the community.”

A co-operative is an autonomous association of persons united voluntarily to meet their common economic, social, and cultural needs and aspirations through a jointly-owned and democratically-controlled enterprise.

Berthier Sampson said the town wants to gain some independence and control over their own future.

“The lack of stores in Mulgrave requires people travel elsewhere for their shopping needs,” she explained. “Opportunities to direct some of these expenditures back into the town would serve the community well.”

The community is in the early stages of discussion; however, when the time comes, they will look to start by forming a working group, with hopes of it being established by September.

“Some of the most successful co-operatives in Canada are on our doorstep; we are confident communities like Chéticamp will be very helpful,” Berthier Sampson suggested. “The model in that community has been very successful.”

From those who the town has heard from, support the community working towards self-sufficiency and increased economic development, and the community will be further engaged as the town will move forward carrying out research, community consultations and questionnaires and planning.

Capital funds in the amount of $18,500 has been set aside for three parcels of land to acquire road frontage on Route 344 in the event the town moves forward with the co-operative approach.