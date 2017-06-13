GUYSBOROUGH: On June 7, the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) awarded PEV International Research and Development Incorporated $303,912.17 for legal and other costs to be paid by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) in respect to the expropriation of land by the municipality near Route 316 in Goldboro.

Guysborough used the land as part of its industrial park. Barry Carroll, Chief Administratrive Officer for the municipality, said the matter goes back to 2004. He said PEV claimed there were some business losses on the land the municipality expropriated.

“Essentially, this was a hearing on costs,” said Carroll, noting the costs included legal feels, appraisal costs, expert fees and others.

“They were looking for $581,000. The board ruled for $303,912.17.”

When asked if this was a blow to the MODG, Carroll said the municipality is happy with the decision.

“The Goldboro industrial park has generated up to $70 million since we put it there,” Carroll added.