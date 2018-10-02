Newest inductees enter StFX Sports Hall of Fame

ANTIGONISH: StFX Athletics was pleased to induct its 22nd class into the StFX Sports Hall of Fame Thursday evening at the Schwartz auditorium. Joining the Hall as the 2018 inductees were athletes Eugene Belliveau (football), Adele Belliveau (basketball), Glenn MacDougall (soccer), and Randy Nohr (basketball); along with one builder, Jane Hanley-MacGillivray; and one team, the 2006 X-Women rugby team.

Eugene Belliveau (Class of 1980) was a dominant defensive lineman for the X-Men football team during his four years at StFX. A three-time AUFC conference all-star, Belliveau was selected to play in the 1979 Can-Am all-star game against top NCAA Division I athletes. He went on to be drafted into the Canadian Football League following graduation in 1980 and enjoyed a 10-year professional football career with Montreal and Calgary.

Adele Belliveau (Class of 1983) captained the X-Women basketball team for three of her five years, along with competing for two seasons with the field hockey squad. On the basketball court, Belliveau became the first woman in StFX history to reach 1000 points, and the first woman to play for a full five seasons. Upon graduation, Belliveau held StFX records for career points (1068) and rebounds (450). The 1983 StFX female athlete of the year, she also earned AUAA all-star recognition on three occasions.

Glenn MacDougall (Class of 1987) was a prolific scorer for the X-Men soccer team for five seasons of play. An AUAA all-star in 1983 and 1986, he returned for a fifth season in 1988 where he was honored as the conference most valuable player and a first team CIAU All-Canadian. His 12 goals scored in the 1988 season held up as a StFX record up until just last year. A two-time X-Men most valuable player, MacDougall was honored as the 1989 StFX male athlete of the year.

Although he only played at StFX for two seasons, point guard Randy Nohr (Class of 2001 was the ultimate team leader as he helped guide the X-Men basketball team to back-to-back national championship titles in 2000 and 2001. A two-time AUS champion and AUS all-star, Nohr was honored as a first team All-Canadian in 2001 and was the national championship most valuable player in both years. He scored the game-winning basket in the 2000 CIS championship and helped lead the X-Men to an overtime victory in 2001.

Nohr rounded out his career earning the 2001 StFX male athlete of the year award.

Jane Hanley-MacGillivray was a pioneer in the development of women’s sports at during a time when intercollegiate sports were expanding in Atlantic Canada. A gifted basketball player as an Eastern Canadian champion with the Antigonish Scots, Hanley-MacGillivray coached the women’s basketball team at Mount Saint Bernard College (affiliated with StFX University) from 1964 to 1968. The 1964-65 season was a pivotal one for Hanley-MacGillivray who coached the female squad playing for the first time under the new international rules, a change that she herself had a great deal in orchestrating.

Always up for a challenge, she also coached the newly formed varsity field hockey team, along with volleyball and badminton at the high school level and was known to referee in various sports. A wonderful coach, Hanley-MacGillivray was skillful, inspiring, patient and devoted to the well-being of her athletes. A confident leader, Jane was hired in 1965 as the first Director of Women’s Athletics at Mount Saint Bernard in addition to her coaching duties.

The 2006 X-Women rugby team was the first female team at StFX University to win a national championship title, kick starting a dynasty in that sport that has since produced four more national banners and four national medals. Going 5-0-1 in AUS regular season play and claiming the AUS title over UPEI, the X-Women went on to defeat Western 13-5 in the semi-finals at the national championship, culminating with a 10-5 victory over Guelph in the championship game to win the gold medal and capture the history-making national championship banner.

Team members include Kim Armstrong, Lindsay Beattie, Michelle Birks, Tamara Boiteau, Tanya Boiteau, Amanda Campbell, Caroline Cunningham, Malorie Dobbin, Kallie Doucette, Zoe Fielding, Laura Foreman, Mary Giles, Leslie Gurba, Ghislaine Landry, Michelle Lane, Hayley Legg, Elizabeth MacLellan, Courtnay Malcom, Grace McIsaac, Monica Munro, Brittany Nicholson, Meghan Penner, Chelsey Penrice, Megan Pritchard, Julianne Purcell, Julia Robertson, Kirsten Sample, Kim Stockman, Jessica Tasker, Jill Trinacty, Ashley Ward, Brianne Welch, Jessica Wilson, Erica Young, Student Manager Vittoria Canale, Student Manager Mikayla Luchkow, Manager/Videographer Annette Duggan, Student Therapist Brettaine Deal-Porter, Student Therapist Kim Gillis, Assistant Coach Steve Clapperton, Assistant Coach Tara Sutherland, and Head Coach Mike Cavanagh.

The StFX Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1976 and exists to honor those individuals who have contributed significantly to StFX sports as athletes, teams or as builders. Those chosen inductees have exemplified the spirit and ideals of Xaverian athletics in their professional and community lives. Induction ceremonies take place every year.