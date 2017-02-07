Nova Bantams strong on Saturday

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Nova Major Bantams managed a win and a loss last weekend when visiting the Truro Bearcats on Saturday and hosting the Joneljim Cougars on Sunday.

The Novas now sit in fifth place of their provincial league, with a 17-9-3-2 (W-L-SOL-OTL) record.

Leading the charge against Truro were Daniel Gillis and Bryce Thomson, both of whom connected for two goals in the 7-2 road win. Sam Grant was also playing well, managing a goal and an assist for the Novas. Graham MacDonald and Dell Welton had a goal each, and managing helpers were Matthew Ellis, Nelson Leuschner, and Neil MacLean.

Goalie Ben VanSteinburg faced 22 shots.

On Sunday, a four-goal third period led to the Cougars managing a 5-3 win at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Novas led 1-0 at the end of the first, thanks to a Gillis power play goal set-up by Ellis; the Novas also led at the end of the second, with Gillis scoring once again, with Bryce Thomson and Ellis managing helpers.

In the third, following a tying-goal by the Cougars midway through the period, the Novas managed their third lead of the game, as Ellis (from Thomson) scored with 8:04 left in the game.

After that, three unanswered Cougar goals closed the door on the Novas.

Kenzie MacPhail was in net for the Novas.

The local squad will finish up its regular season schedule this weekend, as they host the Dartmouth Whalers on Saturday (Antigonish Arena, 5 p.m.) and visit the East Hants Rangers on Sunday.