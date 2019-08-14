Nova Major Bantam Hockey Training Camp coming up

ANTIGONISH: The Nova Major Bantam Hockey Team has announced the dates for their upcoming 2019-2020 Training Camp and Tryouts for the upcoming season.

Training camp is open to all Bantam-aged players for the 2019-2020 hockey season who are members of hockey associations in Antigonish, Strait-Richmond, and Cape Breton West.

For full details on registration, location and all training camp sessions please visit the team website at www.novahockey.ca.

Registration must be completed prior to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20.

Stage I takes place from August 20-25, and Stage II takes place from August 26-September 2.