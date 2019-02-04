Nova Major Bantams welcome newest member

PORT HAWKESBURY: John Michael Kennedy of Port Hawkesbury is the newest member of the Nova family.

In a presentation during which he received his Nova Major Bantam jersey, Kennedy became an honorary member of the 2018-2019 Nova Major Bantam Hockey Team. Kennedy is this season’s Children’s Wish Foundation representative that will participate in the Wear It For Wishes hockey game that The Novas are playing on February 9 against the All Credit Auto Rangers at the Antigonish Arena.

All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Children’s Wish Foundation on behalf of the Nova Major Bantam hockey team. The Novas encourage everyone to come out to the game and support the fundraiser for the Children’s Wish Foundation.

In an effort to exceed last year’s fundraising total, the Novas are hosting an on-line auction on their Facebook site. Items in the auction have been kindly donated to the Novas in support of this great cause.

Those who would like to support the Novas in their fundraising effort, you can bid on the auction items on the Nova Major Bantams’ Facebook page.