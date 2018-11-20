MONCTON: The Novas Major Bantams made it to the play-offs before being eliminated in overtime at the Monctonian Challenge Bantam Hockey Tournament.

In the first game, the Novas dropped a close 3-2 game to the Fredericton Blues. Tyler Peddle and Ryan Digout got the Novas on the board.

Later the same day, the Novas were able to regroup and drop the Cole Harbour Storm 3-1. Digout scored first for the Bantams, with Kenzie Cameron and Rory Wood also potting markers.

In their third game, the Novas opened up on the Prince County Warriors, winning 7-0.

The Novas record was good enough for first place in their division and they moved on to take on the All Credit Auto Rangers, another team in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam League.

The Novas had the Rangers’ number early on, with Peddle scoring the only goal in their first period and Leyton Stewart adding another in the second. The Rangers cut the lead in half before Cameron added another at around the 10 minute mark of the third. The Rangers sticks came alive after that and they scored twice in quick succession, sending the game into overtime, with the rangers eventually emerging victorious.

Head coach Mike Stewart said he was pleased with the effort of his team. In the first game, he said a few mistakes cost them the game in a hard fought loss. He said the team executed well in the second game and did what they had to do in the third match.

“The kids played probably their best hockey of the year in the tournament and played as a team,” said Stewart. “It was exciting and it was a good sign of things to come we hope. If we can continue playing at the level of hockey we did from the Monctonian, I’m really excited about our potential going into the Christmas break.

“Our first years didn’t play like first years, our second years pushed themselves to another level in many areas,” he added. “It was really nice to see the kids play as well as they did and I’m really proud of their growth.”

The Bantams take on the Joneljim Cougars in Antigonish this Saturday at 5 p.m. and then head to Halifax to take on ACCEL Physio on Sunday.