Novas finding their sealeags

ANTIGONISH: It was a goal-filled shootout of a game followed by a tough loss.

On Saturday, the Nova Bantams outlasted the Wear Well Bombers 8-7 in a wild affair at the Antigonish Arena.

Rory Wood knocked home the overtime winner after the visitors came from behind late and sent the game to overtime. Ryan Digout opened the scoring for the Novas before the Bombers tied it up and sent the teams to the dressing room 1-1. In the second, Cayden Power and Coady Van de Sande scored two goals in the last five minutes to give the Novas the lead before both teams exploded in the third.

Tyler Peddle opened the scoring 30 seconds into the third and Brent O’Handley added another before the Bombers replied with two of their own. Peddle scored again for the Novas before the Bombers again added two more goals.

Peddle scored his third with just over three minutes left to play but the Bombers scored twice in the last two minutes on the powerplay, setting the stage for Wood’s winner.

On Sunday, the Novas took on the Gulls in St. Margaret’s Bay and came out on the wrong end of a 5-0 loss.

Despite the loss, head coach Mike Stewart said he is pleased with what he saw from his team over the two games. He said the scoreboard was not a proper indication of how his team played against the Gulls, who sit atop in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam League with 11 wins.

“If you look at our game against the Gulls, where they dominated us the first time they played us and then you look at a month later, we closed the gap in terms of quality scoring chances on their part and we generated a lot more on our end,” said Stewart. “That means the kids, they’re buying into what’s happening. I have to be honest with you, it’s the first of November and it’s a big improvement.”

Speaking about the first game, Stewart feels the team learned they can’t let their opponents back in the game.

The Novas next host the All Credit Rangers on November 10 in Antigonish at 5 p.m. before hosting Kings Mutual in Port Hawkesbury on the 11th at 2 p.m.