Novas to host provincials

ANTIGONISH: The highest level tournament for Nova Scotia’s minor hockey system will be played locally this March, and the Nova Major Bantams will be the star of the show.

“They don’t have a lot of provincial championships in Minor Hockey anymore,” said Nova President Shane MacIsaac, talking to The Reporter just moments ago. “This is the highest level of provincial tournament because, once you go to Major Midget, it’s all playoffs.”

The Novas will be hosting the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League Provincial Championship on March 12-15 at the Charles V. Keating Centre.

Luke Cormier has no trouble battling in the corner.

Nova Riley Sampson throws the shoulder.

Tyler Peddle lays the shoulder into Dartmouth’s Robert McCullough Messom during recent action from the Civic Centre.

Over 150 families, NSMBHL representatives, Hockey Nova Scotia representatives and fans of all ages will visit Antigonish over the course of the tournament, a press release from the Novas said.

“The Novas would like to thank Kevin Benjamin, the new Manager of Facilities, Ancillary Services at StFX for encouraging us to host the tournament this season,” the release continued.

Just after the release was sent out, MacIsaac chatted with The Reporter.

“We have spent the last two months working very diligently on our proposal, recruiting members of our host committee and confirming support by the facilities and businesses required to host such a prestigious event in Antigonish,” MacIsaac said.

“We had a parent meeting in August, and Brad Peddle brought up a very interesting argument. He said when you’re hosting, you’re going to provide your team with an extra advantage. The kids get to go home to their own beds. They don’t have to worry about distractions. They can just go home and relax.

“That kind of sealed the deal for me.”

The Novas won three of their first four games, are showing the strongest offense in the league (22 goals) and also boast the lowest goals against (six).