PORT HAWKESBURY: Nova Scotia Power (NSP) is undertaking a large project in the town.

In a press release issued last week, NSP said it is investing more than $850,000 on improving service reliability for residents and businesses in Port Hawkesbury over the next two months.

“Every year, Nova Scotia Power invests approximately $100 million in service reliability projects in communities across our province, including equipment upgrades and trimming back trees from power lines,” said Paul Casey, vice president of transmission, distribution and delivery for Nova Scotia Power. “The work we are doing in Port Hawkesbury is a priority project for 2019, and will benefit not only customers along Reeves Street but the town as a whole.”

The work – which began February 6 – involves replacing 32 poles on Reeves Street, and upgrading 135 insulators; 5.1 kilometres of primary conductor line; 1.6 kilometres of primary conductor line; 1.6 kilometres of neutral conductor line; 53 cut-outs (fuses and switches); and 45 transformers, according to NSP spokesperson Amber Rethman.

Once completed, NSP expects these upgrades will strengthen the overall electrical system.

“We are replacing aging infrastructure and upgrading equipment to improve service reliability in the area and help reduce the risk of future unplanned outages,” Rethman told The Reporter.

Sections of Reeves Street will be reduced by one lane of traffic Monday through Thursday each week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic control personnel will be on-site.

Brief outages to individual customers may be required occasionally to safely complete this work. In those cases, NSP said customers will be notified in advance of any outages.

Although she could not confirm exactly where or when, Rethman added that NSP is planning similar work in other Strait area communities this year.