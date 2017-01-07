POTLOTEK: On October 4, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) confirmed the federal government is partnering with Potlotek in replacing the local community’s water treatment plant.

INAC media relations officer Shawn Jackson confirmed the two groups are working on a new water treatment plant designed for iron and manganese removal, adding all Canadians should have access to clean and reliable drinking water.

Previously, community residents met to express their displeasure with the state of local water, maintaining it is black and unfit to drink or use in any way, even with boiling.

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council voted to approve a water rate study for the water treatment plant to be built to serve the Louisdale-Evanston-Whiteside area.

Richmond County’s Public Works director Chris Boudreau said the rate study was primarily carried out due to the pending construction of a new water treatment plant to serve the Louisdale-Evanston-Whiteside region. However, he also pointed out that the municipality had not carried out a rate study for its water services since 2008, adding additional importance to this year’s process.

HALIFAX: In a notice of action and statement of claim filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on October 11, former Richmond Warden Steve Sampson alleged fellow councillor Gilbert Boucher, Richmond County’s former director of tourism and economic development, Jeff Stanley, as well as Ellen and Geno Polegato, “used anonymous Facebook accounts to post false and defamatory comments about him under the false names ‘Jake Sampson’ and ‘Jim Davis’ on the Facebook group ‘Taxpayers of Richmond County NS.’”

The court application by Sampson came three months after Supreme Court Justice Michael Wood ordered Bell Canada and Seaside Communications to release the names and addresses of customers whose Internet Provider addresses matched those connected to the names “Jake Sampson” and “Jim Davis,” regarding several early-2016 postings to the Facebook group, which lists “Jake Sampson” as an administrator.

Sampson also confirmed that he had turned over the results of the Supreme Court decision to the RCMP as part of that investigation.

- Advertisement -

INVERNESS: Three new councillors joined Inverness Municipal Council during the October 15 municipal election.

In District 2, Laurie Cranton earned 525 votes as opposed to Roddie MacLennan’s 295. In District 4, John MacLennan beat incumbent warden Duart MacAulay by a margin of 548-201. A margin of less than 40 votes decided district 6, with John Dowling earning 581 votes as opposed to the 543 earned by incumbent Dwayne MacDonald. Also returning to council is Jim Mustard, who earned 421 votes, narrowly edging out Gerry Poirier, who finished with 393 votes, while Wanda MacMaster took in 170 votes. Alfred Poirier was acclaimed.

ARICHAT: With a new five-member council format, Richmond County Municipal saw James Goyetche take 418 votes to Rod Samson’s 329, while the county’s former municipal recreation director, Clifford Boudreau, took 163 votes and Isle Madame entrepreneur Terrance Fortune received 73 votes in the newly minted district 1 in the October 15 municipal election.

Alvin Martell emerged victorious in the new district 2, defeating first time candidates Marcel Boudreau, Larry Keating and Gina Stanley, with 256, 247 and 201 votes, respectively, while the county’s former warden, Victor David, finished fifth with 52 votes.

Brian Marchand was acclaimed in the new district 3, while Gilbert Boucher took 506 votes to newcomer Darren Campbell’s 463 in the new district 4.

The only one of the seven first-time Richmond council candidates to score a victory was district 5’s Jason MacLean, who took 362 votes, 11 more than council incumbent Gail Johnson, who had represented the previous district 10 for the past 25 years.

MULGRAVE: Ralph Hadley will serve as Mulgrave Mayor after defeating incumbent Lorne MacDonald 186-106. With only 292 votes recorded, turn-out in Mulgrave was at 50.2 per cent.

Three councillors were acclaimed, with Evangeline Breen, Sheila Brophy, and Ron Chisholm all returning to the table.

Hadley said the challenges facing the town are numerous, and they include the forthcoming dissolution of town status and Mulgrave joining the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

GUYSBOROUGH: Sheila Pelly defeated Mary Desmond by one vote in the contest to represent district 2 for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. Pelly, the incumbent, earned 54 votes to Desmond’s 53. A recount was not requested.

In district 1, Miles MacDonald defeated Ray Bates, with 290 votes to Bates’ 178. District 7’s Rickey McLaren received 238 votes, compared to Bob Young’s 19. Fin Armsworthy’s 222 votes fended off opponents Carl Bond, with 112 votes, and Rhonda Bennett with 81 in district 8.

The elected councillors joined acclaimed councillors Neil DeCoff, Blair George, Vernon Pitts, and Janet Peitzsche. Of the eligible voters in the districts, 67 per cent took part in district 1; 43 per cent in district 2, 55 per cent in district 7; and 61 per cent in district 8.

ANTIGONISH: A pair of new faces joined Antigonish Municipal Council.

In district 7, newcomer John Dunbar defeated Matt Schumacher 167 to 117. In district 8, Gary Mattie’s 269 votes carried him past Vernon Boudreau, with 132 votes, and incumbent Pierre Boucher, with 98. Mattie said he sees a lot of good things on the horizon for the area.

In district 1, incumbent Mary MacLellan bested Ryan Smith 379 to 83. District 2 incumbent Donnie MacDonald’s 362 votes helped him get past Donald Grady, with 70 votes. Vaughn Chisholm will once again represent district 4 after earning 323 votes as compared to Mike MacEachern’s 167.

They joined acclaimed councillors district 3’s Hughie Stewart, district 5’s Remi Deveau, district 6’s Owen McCarron, district 9’s Russell Boucher, and district 10’s Bill MacFarlane.

ANTIGONISH: During the municipal election in the Town of Antigonish, voters selected Laurie Boucher to serve as the new mayor. Boucher’s 758 votes helped her fend off competitors Sean Cameron, who received 737 votes, and Irene MacLeod, with 522 votes.

On the council side of things, Mary Farrell, with 1,095 votes, and Andrew Murray, with 982 votes, were the new faces. Murray and Farrell joined incumbents William Cormier, with 1,141 votes; Donnie MacInnis, with 1,206 votes; Jack MacPherson, with 961 votes; and former councillor Diane Roberts, with 981 votes. Roberts previously served on Antigonish Town Council before sitting out the 2012-2016 term.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Jeremy White, a former Port Hawkesbury Rotary Club president and a director of the Port Hawkesbury Community Park Society, joined incumbent councillor Trevor Boudreau and former councillors Hughie MacDougall and Mark MacIver as the top four vote-getters in Port Hawkesbury’s municipal elections.

Boudreau, the only incumbent councillor to re-offer for the four available seats, received the most support of any individual candidate with 914 votes, according to unofficial results made available Saturday evening. A close race for second place ended with MacDougall, MacIver and White taking 787, 780 and 778 votes, respectively.

PORT HASTINGS: Originally, incumbent West Richmond representative Lian Sampson-Parsons was named the winner over long-time Strait regional school board member and former board chair George Kehoe during school board elections on October 15. However, updated results showed Kehoe taking the victory with 1,150 versus Sampson-Parsons’ 1,085.

The only other contested SRSB race took place in the Town of Antigonish, where former SRSB and Antigonish district school board member Allan Armsworthy was defeated by first-time candidate Barbara Quirk. Results gave Quirk 958 votes to Armsworthy’s 907, in the race to fill the Antigonish seat vacated by Brian Murray after two terms in office.

Along with Chelsea Burke, who replaced Mallori Nickerson in West Guysborough, the SRSB election process saw acclamations for Francine Boudreau, Mary Jess MacDonald, Jim Austen, Anne Peters, Rosalee Parker, Jamie Samson, Richelle MacLaughlin, and African Nova-Scotia representative Joanne Reddick.