Photo by Mary Hankey
It was a busy time for Gail Freer (left), Petra Power, Olive Dunbar, and Iris Wood, decorating and preparing the treats for the Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities at the Mulgrave Museum on December 10.
Photo by Mary Hankey
The Mulgrave Machine Works entry in the Christmas parade in Mulgrave demonstrated civic pride with the banner “Home Town Proud Since 1969.”
Photo by Mary Hankey
The Community Business Development Corporation sponsored this creative float for the Christmas parade on December 10 in Mulgrave.
Photo by Mary Hankey
The highlight of this float was the Gingerbread House, courtesy of the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Mrs. Claus kept the children enthralled with her reading of “The Night Before Christmas” during the Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities at the Mulgrave Museum on December 10.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Three-year old Callie had a serious discussion with Santa about her Christmas wish list.

