Home Community Olde Fashioned Christmas The star of the Mulgrave Christmas parade was the famous jolly guy, Santa. Community Olde Fashioned Christmas By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 19, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Mary HankeyIt was a busy time for Gail Freer (left), Petra Power, Olive Dunbar, and Iris Wood, decorating and preparing the treats for the Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities at the Mulgrave Museum on December 10. Photo by Mary HankeyThe Mulgrave Machine Works entry in the Christmas parade in Mulgrave demonstrated civic pride with the banner “Home Town Proud Since 1969.” Photo by Mary HankeyThe Community Business Development Corporation sponsored this creative float for the Christmas parade on December 10 in Mulgrave. Photo by Mary HankeyThe highlight of this float was the Gingerbread House, courtesy of the Mulgrave Volunteer Fire Department. Photo by Mary HankeyMrs. Claus kept the children enthralled with her reading of “The Night Before Christmas” during the Olde Fashioned Christmas festivities at the Mulgrave Museum on December 10. Photo by Mary HankeyThree-year old Callie had a serious discussion with Santa about her Christmas wish list. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Christmas party in L’Ardoise Community Festival of Trees in Mulgrave Community A ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ Community Santa Claus comes to town Community Noel Isle Madame Community INVERNESS COUNTY CARES: Emmanuel’s story - Advertisement -