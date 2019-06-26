Opposing sides forming in airport funding debate

STRAIT AREA: As more municipal councils and residents speak up in opposition, a local group is backing the proposal to construct an airport in the Inverness area using public money.

Recently, a group of interested citizens and businesses – including Cabot Golf – formed a group to express why the Cape Breton Island Airport project would be beneficial for the entire Island.

Former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Heritage, and past President and CEO of the Canadian Tourism Commission, Michele MacKenzie told The Reporter that more visitors to Cape Breton will benefit everyone.

“I add my voice to a growing group of stakeholders who believe that we need to seize the opportunity that is before us,” she said via e-mail.

In a statement, the group said direct commercial air access to world class tourism destinations means visitors will spend more time and money across Cape Breton.

“There is a tremendous sense of optimism and progress in our tourism sector, and this project will unlock that potential for the Island,” the statement reads.

The group noted that tourism in Cape Breton grew by 15 per cent from 2015 to 2016, and a further six per cent from 2016 over 2017, outperforming the rest of Atlantic Canada.

“We have momentum –and need to capitalize on this,” the group said in the statement. “Creating more access for visitors to Cape Breton drives our economy forward and creates a better future for all of us. Visitors to our island spend their money in multiple communities.”

As a non-profit, revenue generated from the airport will be invested back into Cape Breton communities to help position the Island as a leader in destination development and marketing, the group noted.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us all.”

In a Letter to the Editor, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster criticized the reported $18 million in public money for the airport project in Inverness and questioned whether the demand exists to make it sustainable.

“How many passengers on how many flights, paying how many fees, will it take for this proposed Inverness airport to break even?” MacMaster questioned. “In short, at what time does the public get their money back for this investment?”

MacMaster suggested setting up commercial flights from Toronto and New York for the Allan J. MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport.

“Flying in from Halifax would not make a lot of sense, but if they are coming from those large centres and from such distances, an hour drive to Inverness would be comparable to other courses,” the MLA said in his letter. “It would save the $18 million and any annual operating shortfalls, and it could start tomorrow. If the federal and provincial governments are sincere about helping western Cape Breton Island, there are many ways to invest that $18 million.”

Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough showed their support for the airport in Port Hastings.

Federal officials are exploring the proposal to assist in funding a new, $18 million, commercial airport in the Inverness area to service the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses.

Port Hawkesbury and Inverness municipal councillors, along with Celtic Air Services, said two airports located one hour apart wouldn’t be sustainable and would bankrupt the Allan J. MacEachen Airport.

Following last week’s meeting, Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said council’s action is to petition the province and federal government to do some much needed infrastructure repairs and upgrades to the airport in Port Hastings, to keep it sustainable and up and running.

“We’ve had our ongoing support for the Allan J MacEachen Airport in Port Hawkesbury ever since it was taken over by the town,” he said. “Since that day going forward, we’ve continued to support it.”

Pitts said despite the municipality having minimal use of the airport, it certainly is an important piece of infrastructure for this end of the province.

“We’ve had Vulcan Minerals fly in their corporate jet different times- there’s been various other corporations that have been dealing with the municipality that also fly into there,” he said. “It’s a good fit for the eastern end of the province.”