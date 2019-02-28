The Progressive Conservative Caucus is serious about shining the light on government decisions, holding them to account and allowing them the opportunity to discuss their decisions.

That’s how democracy works and we are committed to fighting for it.

Lately, the Liberal government has been hiding more and more information from taxpayers and we find ourselves on a very slippery slope.

Bad decisions are made when government feels it can hide information, make deals under cover of darkness and avoid having to defend their choices.

It is only when the Liberals understand that their decisions will be laid bare for all to judge that we will see better government.

That’s why, two weeks ago, the Progressive Conservative Caucus took an extraordinary step and filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to demand answers of the Liberals.

We are sending a clear message to the Liberal Cabinet: We will find out what you are hiding, even if it means taking you to court.

Tim Houston

Leader, Progressive Conservative

Party of Nova Scotia

Halifax