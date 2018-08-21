Petit de Grat moves on to next round of RABA play-offs

PETIT DE GRAT: The Petit de Grat Red Caps punched their ticket to the next round of the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) play-offs, beating the St. Peter’s Royals 23-9 on Monday night.

Before the play-off round started, the Inverness A’s sewed up first place overall in the league with a 3-2 win over the second place Isle Madame Mariners on August 17 in Petit de Grat. The win left defending champs, the Little Anse Hawks, in third place in the final standings.

The next day at the Petit de Grat ballfield, the three teams at the bottom of the standings – the Petit de Grat Red Caps, the St. Peter’s Royals and the Port Hawkesbury Bucs – started a preliminary play-off round to determine which team would go on to face the RABA’s top three squads in the final play-off round scheduled for this weekend (August 24-26) in Petit de Grat.

The first game of the day was a thriller with the Petit de Grat Red Caps outlasting the Port Hawkesbury Bucs 6-4 after Bryden Boudreau hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the ninth inning. Richard Boudreau was the winning pitcher in relief for Petit de Grat, while Peter Clow took the loss for the Bucs despite going the distance.

Petit de Grat catcher Alex Chisholm had a big day at the plate with three hits including a two-run double, while Laurier Fougere had two singles.

Greg Rioux, Kyle Burns and Terry Williamson each had two hits for Port Hawkesbury, while Don Marchand had two doubles, including a two-run double to help the Bucs to an early 3-0 lead.

The next game saw the St. Peter’s Royals eliminate Port Hawkesbury from the play-offs by a score of 11-0.

For the Royals, Shaun Penny was the winning pitcher, going seven innings and surrendering only two hits, while Peter Clow took the loss for the Bucs.

Penny was also the Royal’s top hitter, with a two-run homerun and three RBI, while Lorne MacPhail had two hits for the Royals.

The top hitter for Port Hawkesbury was Damian MacInnis with a single and a triple.

Because of heavy rain, the final game between St. Peter’s and Petit de Grat was delayed to Monday night (August 20).

Once again, backstop Alex Chisholm led the way for the Red Caps collecting three hits and two RBI, while third baseman Laurier Fougere had three hits. Richard Boudreau earned the win on the mound, while Darren Campbell took the loss for St. Peter’s.

Jonathan Stone had three hits in a losing cause.

The first game of the final play-off round is scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. when the Isle Mariners take on Petit de Grat.