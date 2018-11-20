Pirates drop Bulldogs 6-1

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates came away with two points after weekend action.

The Pirates were on tap to play the Cameron Junior Miners on Friday night but the game was canceled due to weather and will be rescheduled. On Sunday, the Pirates dropped the Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Junior Bulldogs 6-1 in Antigonish.

Taylor Pierce scored first with less than five minutes to go in the first and Christian Papineau scored less than a minute-and-a-half later to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Pierce scored again in the second and Matthew Morgan added another before the Bulldogs were able to respond. Joshua MacMillan and Jacob Keagan rounded out the goal scorers while Branden Dauphinee added three assists.

Head coach Taylor Lambke said his team played three solid periods of hockey.

“We stuck with the game plan, kept doing what we want to do, and then eventually the goals started to come,” said Lambke. “I thought we played a really complete game last night.”

The Pirates sit first in the Sid Rowe division with 12 wins, one loss in regulation and one loss in overtime. They are set to tangle with the Eskasoni Eagles on Friday at home before traveling to the Membertou Sport Wellness Centre to take on the Junior Miners on Sunday.

When asked about his team’s success so far this season, Lambke said the Pirates are doing what they have to do on both ends of the ice and protecting the puck in the neutral zone.

“The biggest thing is our foundation,” said the coach. “Our work effort is there every night, we’re playing the right way, we’re competing hard, we’re preparing properly for each team and I think the boys have executed everything we wanted to do. We’re playing pretty well right now and we want to keep pushing forward and keep getting better.”

Lambke said he and the team are looking forward to getting back on home ice on Friday.