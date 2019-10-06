Pirates find their spark late in the game

PORT HAWKESBURY: Six unanswered goals in the late second and third period buoyed the Junior Pirates to a 7-4 win over the Cumberland County Blues last Friday night.

The fact that the Pirates connected for six goals in the final stretch implied the first half of the game didn’t have the guys playing their best.

“We were down 4-1, but we found a way to fight back and get the two points,” said Pirate coach Taylor Lambke. “We were a little slow in the second, but it’s important to fight back – we showed character and that we won’t give up.

“It was a little ugly but we got the win.”

The score was 1-0 for the visitors after the first 20 minutes, and the Blues added their second goal at 2:30 of the middle frame. Fifty-five seconds after that, Pirate Branden Dauphinee (from Gregor Yoell and Joshua MacMillan) beat Blues keeper Joshua Doyle for the Strait’s first goal.

Mid-period, the Blues added two quick ones to make things seem gloomy.

A Bryce Reynolds’ goal with 6:17 remaining in the middle frame started the ball rolling for the Strait.

Ty Tracey was good for the Strait in their own end.

Leading the scoring for the Pirates were Reynolds, Josh Foster and Olan Spears, a goal and two assists each; Jacob Keagan, two goals; Dauphinee and Jordan Ethridge, both with a goal; Yoell, MacMillan, Austin Woodland, Brendan Kenneth Lanning, and Jason Johnson all had helpers.

Pirate Cody Smith faced 27 pucks, and Cumberland’s Doyle faced 51.

The victory puts the Pirates at 2-1 on the season, and the boys are eyeballing a busy weekend as the Liverpool Privateers visit the Civic Centre on Friday night at 7:30 pm. On Saturday afternoon, the Pirates are off to Brookfield to battle the Elks

Come Monday, the Strait visits Sackville to take on the Blazers.