Pirates lose to Glace Bay despite dramatic third

PORT HAWKESBURY: Despite two late third period goals by Pirates Olan Spears and Jordan Moss, the maroon and white were unable to force overtime when battling the top team in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) last Sunday.

The Glace Bay Miners won 4-3, improving their league-leading record to 16-2-0-1. Following the weekend, the Pirates (7-8-2-1) remain the third place team in the NSJHL’s Sid Rowe division.

It was the second loss of the weekend for the Pirates, who lost a home ice tilt with the Liverpool Pirvateers 6-2 last Friday.

- Advertisement -

In the Friday game, the Privateers racked up a 3-0 lead in the first period from which the Strait was unable to battle back. Cody Hinkley (from Morgan Timmons and Bryce Reynolds) had a first period goal for the Strait, and Nicholas MacGillivary (unassisted) added one in the early going of the third. Matthew Stymest faced 35 shots for the Strait.

Against the Miners, Reynonds (unassisted) also had a goal in the third period. Managing helpers on the Spears goal were Christian Papineau and MacGillivary. Pirate Peter Kopf faced 38 shots.

This weekend, the Pirates play a home-and-home with the number two team in the Sid Rowe division, the Pictou Scotians (11-3-1-3). The Port Hawkesbury side of that tilt takes place Friday at 7:30 p.m. The maroon and white visits Pictou on Sunday.

Despite Pictou leading in the standings, the Pirates have had the Scotians’ number so far this season. In their two meetings, the Pirates won 8-3 (October 20) and pulled the trigger in a 4-3 shootout (October 29).