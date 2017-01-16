Pirates welcome new players

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Junior Pirates welcomed new additions last weekend when managing a win and a loss against the Pictou Scotians.

“We had three new players in the lineup Friday, and that might have thrown off our chemistry a little bit,” said Coach David Marston, following a 5-3 loss on Friday and a 6-5 win on Sunday.

“It took the boys a little while to get used to their new linemates and stuff like that. [Sunday] we played two of the best periods we ever played in the first and second, but Pictou turned it on in the third period. Randon [MacKinnon] and the boys were on the last-minute shift, and they got the job done.

- Advertisement -

“That says a lot about those guys and the team in general.”

Dawson MacLean and Callum Jordan are recent additions to the Strait, and both guys come from Dalbrae Academy. Stephen Sisco is also a newcomer to the maroon and white. The former Junior A player was described by Marston as a “marquee addition at the deadline.”

He played Junior A for the last three years and he also had a taste of Quebec Major Junior hockey with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles. He’s known locally for playing Major Midget with the Cape Breton West Islanders.

This Friday, the Strait will host the Antigonish Bulldogs for a 7:30 p.m. start. On Sunday, the Pirates will visit Antigonish.

“It’s home-and-home month,” said Marston. “Every game is huge, and the Bulldogs are on a little bit of a slide right now. If we could pull off two wins this weekend, we’ll be in third place and one point behind Cumberland County, who we’re playing twice [January 25 and 27] in their barn.

“I’m hoping the Antigonish game next weekend can bring a crowd out, because our last few games with the Bulldogs have been heated events to say the least. To be playing them twice this weekend will be intense.”

Last Friday, Taylor Pierce led Pirate scoring with a goal and an assist. Joey Ramsay had a big game, managing two helpers, and also scoring were Connor MacDonald and Jason Bollivar. Managing helpers were Riley Keeling and Morgan Timmons, and goalie Matthew Stymest faced 28 shots in net.

The stats from the Sunday game were unavailable at presstime.