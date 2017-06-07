Poll-by-poll results for Cape Breton-Richmond

By
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
-
Poll Polling Location Larry Keating
NSNDP		 Alana Paon
PC		 Michel P. Samson
NSLP
001 Little Anse Social Action Ctr, Little Anse 4 37 78
002 St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Boudreauville 8 50 94
003 St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Boudreauville 9 67 137
004 Isle Madame New Horizon Seniors Hall, Arichat 14 102 140
005 Arichat Parish Hall, Arichat 22 77 108
006 Rocky Bay Irish Club Hall, Rocky Bay 20 43 55
007 D’Escousse Civic Improvement Ctr, D’Escousse 28 80 62
008 Acadiaville Community Ctr, West Arichat 26 64 83
009 Acadiaville Community Ctr, West Arichat 34 49 42
010 St. Louis Parish Hall, Louisdale 13 77 105
011 St. Louis Parish Hall, Louisdale 7 109 55
012 Riverdale Community Ctr, Lower River Inhabitants 65 102 111
013 Senior Citizens Evergreen Club, Port Hawkesbury 24 59 52
014 Senior Citizens Evergreen Club, Port Hawkesbury 32 71 56
015 Royal Cdn Legion Br 43, Port Hawkesbury 20 58 57
016 Royal Cdn Legion Br 43, Port Hawkesbury 22 82 70
017 St. Mark’s United Church Hall, Port Hawkesbury 26 73 25
018 St. Mark’s United Church Hall, Port Hawkesbury 44 76 55
019 Louisdale Fire Hall, Grande Anse 30 95 75
020 St.Georges Channel Hall, St. Georges Channel 20 56 53
021 Tara Lynne Community Ctr, River Tillard 40 151 110
022 St. Peter’s Fire Dept., St. Peter’s 15 94 58
023 Lakeside Community Hall, Sampsonville 21 118 59
024 United Church Hall , St. Peter’s 23 72 64
025 Chapel Island Community Ctr, Chapel Island 5 25 25 44
026 L’Ardoise Community Center, L’Ardoise 17 109 108
027 Royal Cdn Legion Br 110, Lower L’Ardoise 23 75 98
028 Johnstown Parish Hall, Johnstown 13 73 40
029 Framboise Community Ctr, Framboise 4 30 12
030 Big Pond Volunteer Fire Department, Big Pond 37 31 42
031 Two Rivers Wildlife Park, Huntington 18 41 28
032 East Bay Fire Hall, East Bay 30 61 61
033 Mobile2 Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home, Port Hawkesbury 3 6 20
034 Mobile1 St. Anne’s Community Nursing Care Ctr, Arichat 1 7 12
035 Mobile3 Richmond Villa, St. Peter’s 1 21 23
ADV1 D’Escousse Civic Improvement Ctr, D’Escousse 26 114 152
ADV2 United Church Hall , St. Peter’s 34 189 175
CPoll1 United Church Hall , St. Peter’s 6 63 45
CPoll2 East Bay Fire Hall, East Bay 9 15 19
WI 9-47 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury 7 48 73
RO-CP 9-47 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury 157 497 497
CP-Out/WI-Out 9-47 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury 28 70 63
1,006 3,337 3,316

