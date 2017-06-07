Poll-by-poll results for Cape Breton-Richmond

|Poll
|Polling Location
|Larry Keating
NSNDP
|Alana Paon
PC
|Michel P. Samson
NSLP
|001
|Little Anse Social Action Ctr, Little Anse
|4
|37
|78
|002
|St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Boudreauville
|8
|50
|94
|003
|St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Boudreauville
|9
|67
|137
|004
|Isle Madame New Horizon Seniors Hall, Arichat
|14
|102
|140
|005
|Arichat Parish Hall, Arichat
|22
|77
|108
|006
|Rocky Bay Irish Club Hall, Rocky Bay
|20
|43
|55
|007
|D’Escousse Civic Improvement Ctr, D’Escousse
|28
|80
|62
|008
|Acadiaville Community Ctr, West Arichat
|26
|64
|83
|009
|Acadiaville Community Ctr, West Arichat
|34
|49
|42
|010
|St. Louis Parish Hall, Louisdale
|13
|77
|105
|011
|St. Louis Parish Hall, Louisdale
|7
|109
|55
|012
|Riverdale Community Ctr, Lower River Inhabitants
|65
|102
|111
|013
|Senior Citizens Evergreen Club, Port Hawkesbury
|24
|59
|52
|014
|Senior Citizens Evergreen Club, Port Hawkesbury
|32
|71
|56
|015
|Royal Cdn Legion Br 43, Port Hawkesbury
|20
|58
|57
|016
|Royal Cdn Legion Br 43, Port Hawkesbury
|22
|82
|70
|017
|St. Mark’s United Church Hall, Port Hawkesbury
|26
|73
|25
|018
|St. Mark’s United Church Hall, Port Hawkesbury
|44
|76
|55
|019
|Louisdale Fire Hall, Grande Anse
|30
|95
|75
|020
|St.Georges Channel Hall, St. Georges Channel
|20
|56
|53
|021
|Tara Lynne Community Ctr, River Tillard
|40
|151
|110
|022
|St. Peter’s Fire Dept., St. Peter’s
|15
|94
|58
|023
|Lakeside Community Hall, Sampsonville
|21
|118
|59
|024
|United Church Hall , St. Peter’s
|23
|72
|64
|025
|Chapel Island Community Ctr, Chapel Island 5
|25
|25
|44
|026
|L’Ardoise Community Center, L’Ardoise
|17
|109
|108
|027
|Royal Cdn Legion Br 110, Lower L’Ardoise
|23
|75
|98
|028
|Johnstown Parish Hall, Johnstown
|13
|73
|40
|029
|Framboise Community Ctr, Framboise
|4
|30
|12
|030
|Big Pond Volunteer Fire Department, Big Pond
|37
|31
|42
|031
|Two Rivers Wildlife Park, Huntington
|18
|41
|28
|032
|East Bay Fire Hall, East Bay
|30
|61
|61
|033 Mobile2
|Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home, Port Hawkesbury
|3
|6
|20
|034 Mobile1
|St. Anne’s Community Nursing Care Ctr, Arichat
|1
|7
|12
|035 Mobile3
|Richmond Villa, St. Peter’s
|1
|21
|23
|ADV1
|D’Escousse Civic Improvement Ctr, D’Escousse
|26
|114
|152
|ADV2
|United Church Hall , St. Peter’s
|34
|189
|175
|CPoll1
|United Church Hall , St. Peter’s
|6
|63
|45
|CPoll2
|East Bay Fire Hall, East Bay
|9
|15
|19
|WI
|9-47 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury
|7
|48
|73
|RO-CP
|9-47 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury
|157
|497
|497
|CP-Out/WI-Out
|9-47 Paint St, Port Hawkesbury
|28
|70
|63
|1,006
|3,337
|3,316
Home News Online First Poll-by-poll results for Cape Breton-Richmond