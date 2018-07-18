Port Cities to perform at Strathspey Performing Arts Centre

MABOU: In 2018, that memory-making mix of unforgettable melodies, high-flying harmonies, and electrifying heart on Port Cities is set to reach audiences worldwide.

The group has had incredible success, and their trademark single “Back to the Bottom” is no exception. Nova Scotia Music Week 2017 found Port Cities cleaning up, beating out their competition in five of the six categories where they were nominated. Their self titled album “Port Cities” has launched them to stardom.

Beyond Port Cities’ deep devotion to their craft, their success is largely built on a simple but timeless approach: a good song is a good song is a good song. Whether it’s awash with synthesizer (“Sound of Your Voice”), pumped up with an overdriven crunch (“Where Have You Been”), or stripped down to the bare essentials with just an acoustic guitar and three voices. No matter what music the melody might call for, the best song always wins.

Enjoy a local cash bar, featuring Nova Scotia brews including Big Spruce, Cape Breton Brewing, Marble Mountain Wines and Glenora Distillery’s finest whisky products. The event is open to all ages.

Tickets are available online at www.strathspeyplace.com or by phone (902-945-5300).