PORT HAWKESBURY: Town councillors in Port Hawkesbury still want to know why advance green lights have been removed from the construction plan for the Destination Reeves Street project.

During October’s regular council meeting on October 1, councillors passed a motion to send another letter to provincial officials, but this time straight to Premier Stephen McNeil.

The letter is a duplicate of the same letter that was sent last month to Lloyd Hines, the province’s minister for transportation and infrastructure renewal and the MLA for Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, referencing the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal’s (DTIR) removal of light upgrades from the final plan.

Following the meeting, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told reporters she doesn’t think the upgraded lights are a lost cause just yet.

“I think it’s still [in the] fairly early days, and I think what we’re hoping to do is have those conversations with NSTIR as partners on the Destination Reeves Street project to see if maybe we can negotiate,” she said. “How do we get either one or both sets of lights and just have those initial conversations.”

Chisholm-Beaton said it’s crucial for council that the upgraded lights are installed at Pitt Street and Reynolds Street, and added that the town is ready to work with their counterparts to get the job done.

“Council is very interested in that original plan,” she said. “We will have those conversations with NSTIR in hopes that we can get as close to that original plan as we can.”