HALIFAX: The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) has confirmed the closure of a bridge on Isle Madame.

On Monday, the DTIR issued a traffic advisory that Port Royal Bridge on Port Royal Road is closed until further notice. Traffic can detour on MacEachern Road.

In November, the DTIR’s Eastern District bridge engineer, Chasta Boudreau explained that a regular inspection “identified deterioration of the bridge foundations” and a five-tonne weight restriction was put in place.

- Advertisement -

Although Boudreau said at the time “there are no current plans to undertake repairs,” the engineer said she was “keeping a close eye on the bridge” and was working on a proposal.

“I have scheduled a full inspection of the bridge be completed by an outside source, Wood Research and Development Canada, which will evaluate the condition of the bridge and provide recommendations,” Boudreau wrote.

“The report will be evaluated and consideration given to emergency services and how long the detour is. We are also in the process of doing a study of the location to assess the impacts of closing the bridge. This will all be taken into consideration when determining the future of the bridge.”