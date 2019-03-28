HALIFAX: Campers can soon start booking provincial park campsites for the 2019 season through an improved reservation process with staggered start dates.

For the first time, reservations will open over two days. Campsite bookings will begin on Tuesday, April 2 for Battery Provincial Park in St. Peter’s, Whycocomagh Provincial Park and Boylston Provincial Park.

“Camping season is an exciting time for families and friends to make memories while enjoying nature,” said Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin. “Improvements to the registration process will make it easier for campers to reserve a campsite and enjoy the many benefits of provincial parks.”

Reservations for campsites can be made by phone, toll free at 1-888-544-3434 or on-line at: http://parks.novascotia.ca beginning at 9 a.m. Atlantic time.

Provincial campgrounds continue to gain popularity. The 2018 season saw 82,422 camper nights booked, an increase of five per cent over the previous year.

Most day-use and camping parks will open Victoria Day weekend, while some will open in June. Visitors should check the provincial parks Web site at: http://parks.novascotia.ca or social media for up-to-date information on openings.