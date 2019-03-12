The St. Peter’s branch of RBC recently made a donation to Pirate Days in St. Peter’s. Pictured are (from the left): Pirate Day committee members Joan Burke and Gloria MacDonnell, and from the RBC Ida Bourque-Poaps and Anita Sampson.
Contributed photos
The RBC Day of Service grant donated $1,000 to the Isle Madame Foodbank. Pictured are just a few of the voluteers who support the foodbank on a daily basis: Doreen Boudreau, Anita Sampson, Dana Boudreau, Donna Boudreau, and Alfred Boudreau.

