WAYCOBAH: The RCMP said more charges are anticipated in a case in which two men are facing attempted murder and assault charges.

RCMP public information officer, Cpl. Lisa Croteau, told The Reporter their investigation is ongoing but they expect to lay more charges in a case where the victim was allegedly chased, run over with a car, then beaten by two men.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 25, Inverness District RCMP received multiple 911 calls of a male being chased by two males on Portage Road in Waycobah. According to an RCMP press release, more 911 calls were received, reporting a hit and run on Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Waycobah. By the time officers arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It was determined at the scene that the two incidents were related, the RCMP said, noting that it appears the victim was struck by a gold-coloured car, then attacked by its occupants with an object. The RCMP said the suspects and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to be a random act.

Although there is a detachment in the First Nation community, Cpl. Croteau said detachments from Cheticamp, Inverness and Port Hawkesbury responded because of the nature of the call.

“Multiple detachments responded because it was a serious incident requiring multiple members,” Croteau explained.

That same morning, the RCMP arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident. Joshua Lindsay Paul, 26, and Robert Lindsay Paul, 34, both from Eskasoni, appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday. The woman was released without charges.

The men were remanded into custody until a bail hearing in Antigonish Provincial Court tomorrow (August 29).