RCMP looking for woman who stole from NSLC outlet

ARICHAT: Richmond County RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person of interest in relation to a theft from a business in Arichat.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on March 16, a female suspect left the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation outlet on Highway 206 without paying for three bottles of alcohol.

The woman is described as approximately 5’6″, medium build with black hair. She was wearing a black jacket and light-coloured pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the West Arichat RCMP detachment at 902-226-2533. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.