Repeating history: Baseball in Richmond County

In 1960 in the Richmond County Baseball League, the rivalry between the Petit de Grat Red Caps and the River Bourgeois Tigers once again took centre stage, but this time the Tigers prevailed by sweeping the championship series.

The final game of the series was played on September 2 in River Bourgeois. Vernon Boudreau for the Caps and Garvie Samson for the Tigers were the starting pitchers. The Red Caps struck early when Ludger Boudreau singled then scored on an error and a fielder’s choice. The lead, however, was short-lived as in the bottom of the first, Stan Digout, Russ Fougere, and Georgie Boyd combined to stake the Tigers to a 2-1 lead. There was no scoring until the fourth inning when Maynard Boyd singled and Peter Robertson drove him in with the long ball. In the same inning Garvie Samson slugged an opposite-field homer to help his cause.

The resilient team from Petit de Grat never gave up and threatened in the fifth when a single by Alcide Boudreau and a walk gave them life, but an outstanding catch by Stan Digout in centerfield off a sinking line drive from Peter Boudreau snuffed out the threat.

- Advertisement -

The River never looked back; Garvie Samson settled in, threw shutout ball, and Russell Fougere went deep for River Bourgeois, and together with spectacular plays by Stan Digout, the Red Caps failed to score another run. Final score: River Bourgeois Tigers 8, Petit de Grat Red Caps 1. The River had reclaimed the championship.

As a footnote to the 1960 baseball season, it should be noted that not one but three baseball leagues functioned in the county. The formation of an intermediate league, the Richmond County Continental Baseball League, as well as a junior circuit were perhaps due to an abundance of youngsters who wanted to play the game but were not ready to break into the senior teams. As a result, these teams formed a kind of minor league system for the “big boys” in the R.C.B.L. Richmond County baseball had reached a new level of sophistication.

The R.C.C.B.L. consisted of the St. Peter’s Royals, the Arichat Athletics, Petit de Grat Blue Birds, and Louisdale Bearcats. In the post season, Arichat defeated Petit de Grat in the semis but fell to the Royals in the finals. The J.V. Boudreau championship trophy was presented by Mr. Boudreau to Father MacDougall on behalf of the St. Peter’s squad.

Some of the players on the Arichat team were Conrad (Butch) Bouchard, George Kehoe, Skip Hatch, Hubert Doyle, Aurel David, Lennie DeCoste, Ulysse David, Gerald David, Joe Boudreau, Andrew LeBlanc, and Ricky Gordon. The coach was Lorenzo Boudreau, the manager was Francis Martell and bat boys were Bobby Martell and Don Boudrot.

The junior league was made up of players from L’Ardoise, Arichat, St. Peter’s, Louisdale, and Petit de Grat. L’Ardoise emerged as the cream of that crop.