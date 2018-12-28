Reporter Sports Year in Review: April to June

April

LOUISDALE: The Cape Breton West Islanders took gold in the Atom AA division of the Port Hawkesbury Paper Tournament by dropping the Western Valley Spartans 6-0. The Pirates captured bronze in the consolation game against the Amherst Fire Department AA Ramblers with a score of 4-1.

LOUISDALE: The Freddie MacNeil Memorial Royals Gents Hockey Tournament turned 40 years old.

The Port Hawkesbury Kings captured their six consecutive championships in the Over-35A Division.

The Kings dropped Baddeck 3-2 in the championship.

In the Over-35B (Lesa Sampson) division, the Hornets dropped Martell’s Pharmacy 5-2 to win the championship game.

In the Under-35 division, Platinum came out on top in the championship game over the Renegades 2-0.

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST sent a squad of 14 swimmers to the New Brunswick Championship, while nine Junior Age Group athletes headed for the Long Course Development meet in Halifax.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Tamarac Education Centre boys basketball team won the JARIS (Junior Athletics, Richmond, Inverness Schools) banner for the 2017/2018 school year.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Gracie Bowie and Ben Madden, two Larade Tae Kwon Do athletes, earned second degree black belts.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Athletes from the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club put together a great showing at the Atlantic Open Judo Championships.

Taking silver at the U14 level were Reid Matheson, and his siblings Raya Matheson (U12) and Kaleb Matheson (U10) each brought home bronze medals. Matthew Cavanagh managed a bronze in U12 competition, and representing the club in several tough matches was Elliotte Cook.

GUYSBOROUGH: The Chedabucto Curling Club hosted the ExxonMobil/Maritimes & Northeast Pipelines Skins Spiel. Winning the A division were skip Wayne Sangster, Donalda Mattie, Iris Stanley, and Doug Dort.

BOYLSTON: The Nova Scotia Amateur Athletic Federation held its regional juniors curling schools’ divisional bonspiels at the Chedabucto Curling Club.

DARTMOUTH: Four Cape Breton West Islanders represented Nova Scotia at the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Excellence Challenge in Boisbriand, Quebec. Neil MacLean, Dell Welton, Chase Ellis and Matthew Ellis all made the cut.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The U16 Port Hawkesbury Capers took first place at the Volleyball Nova Scotia Super Series III.

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST hosted the Nova Tech Meet.

PHAST had 19 swimmers in the water, dropping time and setting new personal best times. Port Hawkesbury’s Ewan Kennedy secured his bronze-level ranking while teammate Ayden Johnson advanced to silver level.

BADDECK: The Cape Breton West U18 Girls basketball team took home the Basketball Nova Scotia Division III provincial banner. The West faced the Cumberland Hurricanes in the final game.

PORT HAWKESBURY: It’s announced that the Cabot Highlanders, a new Minor Midget AAA team being established in the Strait area, will hit the ice this fall.

May

PORT HAWKESBURY: Athletes from the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club went to the New Brunswick Open Championships. John Langley took gold, and also competing were Brian Langley and Elliotte Cooke.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Matthew Cavanaugh of Larade Tae Kwon Do visited the East Coast Tae Kwon Do championships and took first place in sparing.

RIVER DENYS: River Denys’ Colten Ellis manned the net for Canada during the U18 World Championships in Russia. Ellis played two games and posted a 3.50 goals against average and a .887 save percentage.

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish Angels Minor Baseball Association was approved for funding from the Blue Jay’s Field of Dreams program.

PORT HAWKESBURY: PHAST sent 20 Junior and Senior age group swimmers to the Long Course Development meet at Dalplex.

IRON MINES: The seventh annual Middle River Run/Walk took place in support of the day programs at L’Arche Cape Breton.

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders were nominated for Sport Nova Scotia’s Support4Sport Team of the Year.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Brothers Brian and John Langley, two athletes from the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club, visited the Bridgewater Judo Club tourney. Brian won silver, and John won gold.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait-Richmond Minor Hockey Association reported that 2017-18 was a good year for the group which managed a surplus of $6,973. Robert MacDonald was presented the Leon Carter Coach of the Year award, and Liam Burke was the goalie of the year award winner.

DARTMOUTH: Hockey Nova Scotia green lit its seventh female hockey zone.

Beginning during the 2018-19 season, the Quad Counties Female Hockey Zone will welcome female hockey players from the Guysborough area, Antigonish, Strait-Richmond and Inverness County.

PORT HAWKESBURY: William MacRae, one of the standouts with Larade Tae Kwon Do, received bronze in high kick and obstacle course at Grasshoppes Tae Kwon Do Hammadang.

ANTIGONISH: StFX X-Men hockey defenseman Jagger Dirk signed a one-year contract with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

WINDSOR: West Bay Road native Avery Hart took first place in the season opener of the Atlantic Road Racing League.

L’ARDOISE: Temeka Stevens earned a place on the Baseball Nova Scotia 16U Nova Scotia Girls Team.

June

RIVER BOURGEOIS: The Richmond Hurricane hosted the Division III boys provincial softball championship. The Barrington Barons dropped them 24-23 in extra innings in the semi-finals.

MABOU: The second annual Spring into Self Care Health Fair took place at Dalbrae Academy.

PORT HAWKESBURY: For the second straight year, the Strait Area Heat claimed the Cape Breton Midget Basketball title.

The final game of this season came down to a showdown between the Heat and the Sydney Thunder. The final score was 78-69.

ANTIGONISH: PHAST hosted 170 swimmers from 10 teams across the province for Juniors, Spring Edition, Provincial Championships.

Medaling for PHAST were Matthew Penner (four gold, one bronze), Colleen MacLeod (two golds, one silver, one bronze), Joshua Elsworth (two golds, one silver, one bronze), Cein Kennedy (one gold, one silver, one bronze), Elena Barzanti (one gold, two silvers, one bronze), Jessica MacKinnon (one gold, two silver), Alex Penner (one gold), and Meghan Hayes (one silver). Also competing were Zachary Elsworth, Cole Beaver, Olivia Langley, Mariah Austen, Cora Kehoe, Baileigh Bekkers, Emma Crispo, Ali McLellan, and Lily MacLean.

ST. PETER’S: Visiting the students and staff of East Richmond Education Centre was Brad Farquhar, who took part in the Idiorrod, a dog sled race from Anchorage to Nome. The race lasts between eight and 15 days.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Judo Club visited the Amherst Invitational Judo Tournament.

Performing well were Brien Langley, Raya Matheson, Elliott Cooke, Reid Matheson, Kaleb Matheson, and John Langley.

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Junior Pirates announce they’ve signed Cory Smith, a goalie with Junior A experience, a Major Midget pedigree, and enough youth to remain as a quality backstop for the Pirates for years to come.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Kempie Larade, the lead instructor at Larade’s Tae Kwon Do, earned his seventh degree black belt.

LAKE AINSLIE: MacKinnon’s Campground campers hosted a Fishing Derby Father’s Day Weekend in support of the Children’s Wish Foundation Cape Breton.