There are so many issues in the news to write about that I’ve decided to take a break from reality and distract you from global tumult with some more random facts. Enjoy!

It takes one entire acre of peanuts to make 30,000 peanut butter sandwiches.

It’s legal to marry a dead person in France. You need to prove the deceased had intentions of marrying you before their passing.

Cows do not bite grass – they curl their tongue around it.

The first official lottery was drawn 450 years ago by Queen Elizabeth I. The winner was given more than $5,000 in cash, plates, tapestries, and linen cloth. The queen also granted the winner immunity from arrest, as long as the crime wasn’t piracy, murder, or treason.

At least 75 per cent of the candy in Iceland contains black licorice.

Adolf Hitler’s nephew, William Patrick Hitler, fought for the U.S. Navy in WWII. He later took the name William Stuart-Houston and was awarded a purple heart.

Continents shift at about the same rate as your fingernails grow.

All the bacteria in your body right weighs about four pounds.

The average person has about 1,460 dreams per year — roughly four dreams per night.

Goosebumps appear when the tiny muscles that exist at the roots of your arms’ hairs expand or contract.

Cherophobia is the fear of fun.

People can suffer from a psychological disorder called boanthropy, which makes them believe that they are a cow, and try to live their life as a cow.

You have more bacteria in your mouth than there are people on Earth.

If you open your eyes in a pitch-black room, the colour you’ll see is called eigengrau.

Nokia’s ascending ringtone was morse code for their slogan “connecting people,” while their original text tone was morse code for SMS.

Freddie Mercury was such a cat person that he would often call home while on tour to talk to his cats and make sure the TV was tuned in to any live-broadcast shows he was playing, so they could watch him perform.

The blob of toothpaste on your toothbrush is called a nurdle.

The company that rented 219-229 Baker Street in London, England used to employ a full-time secretary to answer mail addressed to Sherlock Holmes.

Spaghetti is the plural form of the Italian word “spaghetto.”

Braille originated from the French army in 1819. “Night writing” was created so soldiers could communicate in darkness without speaking.

New York City is further south than Rome, Italy.

The original oranges from Southeast Asia were a tangerine-pomelo hybrid, and they were actually green. In fact, oranges in warmer regions like Vietnam and Thailand still stay green through maturity.

Americans eat 23 pounds of cheese each year.

The longest English word is 189,819 letters long. The full name for the protein, nicknamed “titin,” would take three-and-a-half hours to say out loud.

Minnows have teeth in their throats.

Dogs normally start sniffing with their right nostril, then keep it there if the smell could signal danger, but they’ll shift to the left side for something pleasant, like food or a mating partner.

A quarter of all the bones in the human body are in the feet.

Any person who attempts to pass off margarine, oleo, or oleomargarine as real butter is guilty of a simple misdemeanor in the state of Iowa, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $625 fine.

No number before 1,000 contains the letter A.

Back to reality next week!