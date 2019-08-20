SYDNEY: Velo Cape Breton is hosting a cycling tour around Isle Madame this Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m.

The ride will start at the Provincial Park in Martinique, which is five kilometres on the left after the Lennox Passage Bridge to Isle Madame.

Any cyclists in the Strait area are cordially invited to join them.

“If you’ve never ridden on Isle Madame, here’s your chance to visit the quiet side of the island,” Tim Babcock, VCB executive board said. “Isle Madame awaits you with some new pavement, low traffic, a scenic stretch along the water and a place to stop for lunch in Arichat.”

It will be a 35 km ride from the Martinique park through countryside to D’Escousse, Poirierville, Pondville, around Cap La Ronde, Rocky Bay, and then to Arichat for lunch. It returns by an inland route with few or no cars, just nature and lakes.

From Arichat there is a 15 km optional extra loop for those who would like to go further.

Ride together for safety and for fun. For more information contact ride leader Russell Rollinson at: russrollinson@gmail.com.

The cost to non-members is $2.