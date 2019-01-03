GOLDBORO: The Calgary-based company looking to construct a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Guysborough County took one step closer to making it a reality following a merger with an Alberta-based natural gas producer.

Pieridae Energy Ltd.’s merger with Ikkuma Resources Corp. on August 24, is a key step to a final investment decision on its proposed $10-billion Goldboro LNG project.

Mark Brown, Pieridae’s vice-president of business development, said the Ikkuma deal represents a source of gas supply that would provide the feedstock needs of the Goldboro LNG export facility.

STRAIT AREA: Deanna Gillis, the communications coordinator for the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), confirmed library technician services in local schools have been dialed back for the 2018-19 academic year.

The Reporter received a letter from the members of the Whycocomagh Education Centre School Advisory Committee (SAC) expressing displeasure with the decision made by the SRCE.

The letter stated that a reduction of library services flies in the face of both the Glaze Report and the Report on Inclusive Education.

PORT HAWKESBURY: A ship that was docked on Port Hawkesbury’s waterfront for nearly three years finally left port.

The MV Dutch Runner departed the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation Pier in Port Hawkesbury on August 18.

The ship originally docked in October of 2015 en route to Souris, PEI, but never undocked. Since then, the company in ownership of the Dutch Runner has been preparing the ship for its transfer from Canadian to Panamanian ownership.

ARICHAT: St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat is in the midst of two projects, one includes an expansion of the facility’s dining area.

As part of that project, the adjacent loading and storage area is also being expanded to increase safety and efficiency.

The second project is the expansion of the activity space for residents and visitors. To do this, the therapeutic garden and an adjoining deck built around the garden, on the west side of the building, were dismantled.

ANTIGONISH: A local Syrian family who was fighting for survival just a few years ago as refugees, is in the process of doubling the size of their chocolate company once again.

After arriving in Antigonish a mere two-years ago, the Hadhad family wanted to bring chocolate, the product of happiness, to the people of their new home and restore their Damascus chocolate business which was started in 1986 and was completely destroyed in late 2012 by bombing.

The family started making 200 pieces of chocolate each week in their kitchen and started selling it at the Antigonish Farmer’s Market.

Peace by Chocolate, which currently employs about 25 people, is looking to hire another 25 people to keep up with the increasing demand and has started to run shifts in both the day and night.

In July, it was announced that Sobeys, Canada’s second largest food retailer, would soon be selling Peace by Chocolate through its storefronts and subsidiaries nationwide.

POMQUET: Willemina MacDonald received the birthday gift of a lifetime, allowing her to relive some of her greatest memories from her younger years.

The day before the 93-year-old Antigonish native had her birthday, she visited the Pomquet Beach with her family for the first time since 2011.

Thanks to a partnership through the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Department of Natural Resources, 148-feet of Mobi Mat was installed off the boardwalk at Pomquet Beach to help those who are in wheelchairs or have low mobility access the beach.

LINWOOD: Two men were killed in a single vehicle crash September 2 on Highway 4.

At around 6:51 p.m., a small car driving in Linwood left the road, rolled and struck a tree.

The two men, a 23-year-old from Port Hastings and a 27-year-old from Troy, in the front seats of the vehicle died at the scene, while a 19-year-old woman who was in the back seat had to be removed from the vehicle then air-lifted to hospital. She had serious but non life-threatening injuries, according to the RCMP.

CANSO: The proposed spaceport project for Guysborough County won’t be blasting off and breaking ground anytime soon.

Nova Scotia’s environment minister said she can’t make a decision whether to approve the rocket launch site in Canso, because Maritime Launch Services (MLS), the company behind the project, has not provided sufficient information.

In a letter addressed to the president of MLS on August 23, Margaret Miller said to better understand the potential for adverse effects or significant environmental effects, a focus report is required.

ANTIGONISH: StFX University is suing the former Coady International Institute finance director, accusing him of misappropriating nearly $250,000.

The statement of claim that was filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court cites James Edward Marlow created fake invoices from suppliers, requisitioned cheques from the university for those invoices and then, deposited the cheques into his personal account.

The university’s claim which was filed on August 28 in Pictou, alleges Marlow’s actions constitute misappropriation of funds, theft and fraud.

PORT HAWKESBURY: An agreement was reached on how Barbara Reddick and her nephew Tyrone MacInnis will share their $1.2 million Chase the Ace jackpot.

Because there were two names on the winning ticket, the chair of the Margaree Forks Chase the Ace committee wrote two cheques for half the jackpot after checking with the province’s alcohol and gaming division.

After spending five hours behind closed doors in a mediation meeting, the pair came to a mutual agreement.

Reddick received $261,319.50 from MacInnis, leaving her with $872,639. MacInnis will walk away with $350,000.

AULD’S COVE: Irving’s original Big Stop location is undergoing a facelift.

Originally built in 1974, Auld’s Cove has been the home to Irving’s oldest road-side pitstop where they have been serving their dedicated customers for over 40-years.

Along with improving the professional driver amenities, increasing the size of the restaurant and convenience store, the new development in Auld’s Cove will be the site for a new 3,800 square foot NSLC outlet.

GRAND ANSE: On September 14 at the Louisdale and Area Fire Hall in Grand Anse, residents and representatives of various organizations unanimously called for the Nova Scotia Electoral Boundaries Commission to restore the riding of Richmond.

Acting president Norbert LeBlanc, Acadian Federation of Nova Scotia (LaFANE), said the former NDP government violated the rights of Acadians by eliminating ridings like Richmond and creating what is now Cape Breton-Richmond.

LeBlanc noted that support for Acadian ridings is strong across Nova Scotia and LaFANE is clear that they want all Acadian ridings restored, and they want Cheticamp to become its own riding.

ANTIGONISH: The St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation (SMRHF) received a significant donation to their “The Time is Now” campaign in support of cardiorespiratory care at the hospital.

On September 10 in Antigonish, Frank Sobey, chair of the Sobey Foundation, announced a transformative $1 million donation to the SMRHF endowment campaign to establish new cardiorespiratory services.

In recognition of the donation, the cardio and respiratory services at the hospital will be named “Sobey Cardiorespiratory Services.”

The donation will improve the quality in acute and chronic care for heart and lung diseases and will specifically support additional education, services and equipment needed to transform the way cardiorespiratory services are delivered in the region.

GOLDBORO: Nova Scotia’s environment minister said she can’t make a decision whether to approve the gold mine project, because Anaconda Mining Inc., the company behind the project has not provided sufficient information.

In a letter addressed to Anaconda Mining Inc. dated September 19, Environment Minister Margaret Miller told the company that the environmental assessment documents provided insufficient information to allow an assessment of potential impacts of the project.

Miller has asked Anaconda to submit a report addressing the possible effects of the project, as well as plans to monitor and mitigate those effects.

Anaconda Mining Inc. will have up to one year to prepare the report once it receives terms of reference for the preparation of the focus report from the department.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette, announced that the Nova Scotia Community College Strait Area Campus was approved for the Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program.

The project at the NSCC Strait Area Campus involves the addition of 75 kilowatts the maximum allowance under the program, of solar electricity panels that will be installed in the field next to the fire school.

The Solar for Community Buildings Program is a three-year pilot project run by Nova Scotia’s Department of Energy and enables eligible community groups and organizations to generate up to 75kW of solar electricity on their roofs or properties and sell it to their utility under a 20-year contract.

JUDIQUE: Scott Archer and his team at Archer’s Edge Luxury Camping Inc., is in the process of placing five geodesic domes on his family’s land in the Judique area. The domes will serve as self-contained living units for people looking to enjoy the great outdoors without having to rough it in the traditional sense.

Glamping is the term people use for the experience. It’s a shorter way of saying glamorous camping.

The domes had to cross the Atlantic Ocean on boat. They were manufactured by F. Domes in Kołbaskowo, Poland. The five domes were expected to arrive in mid-October, at which point they’d be set up and furnished on the Shore Road property.

Part of the funding for the start-up comes from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, which offered a loan of $133,000 for the project. Matching funds came from InRich Community Business Development Corp.

HALIFAX: On September 19 during Question Period in the Nova Scotia Legislature, Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon asked Minister of Health and Wellness, Randy Delorey, why he canceled a meeting with a local palliative care group.

Rather than meeting with the Strait Richmond Palliative Care Society, on the eve of this sitting, instead sent them a letter directing them to contact the staff at the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Delorey responded that meeting with the NSHA is the best course of action to improve palliative care services.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town councillors continued to discuss two different excessive noise concerns that have been a pain in the ear to the residents of the Town of Port Hawkesbury during council’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Town officials have been seeking options following complaints about the use of Jacobs-brand compression-release engine brakes, more commonly known as “Jake brakes,” on vehicles making their way through the town, as well as complaints about the Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia Railway, which affected one business by disrupting the overnight stay of their guests.

The high-volume ‘Jake brake’ noise is a primarily concern at the eastern end of Reeves Street, where it returns residential and intersects with Highway 4A.

One of the railway’s primary customers, Nova Scotia Power, is moving coal from the coal pier to Trenton, which is a just in time delivery. Under the current situation, the train is required to start blowing their whistle when they get to a certain point on the track to accommodate for the laws around operating their system through the town.