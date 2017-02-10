PORT HAWKESBURY: Barb MacIntyre expected good things out of last Wednesday’s Sew Day, hosted by St. Mark’s Tea Thyme Quilters, but she was pleasantly surprised with the event’s success.

“We made 190 blocks, and we’re going to send 150 blocks to Toronto where they will be made into quilts to be part of the big quilting bee [Quilt Canada 2017],” she said. “What they’ll do in Toronto is put 24 of them into a quilt for a young child and maybe 45 together for a big kid.

“We’ll be helping to make quilts for little kids and big kids who visit Ronald McDonald House.”

MacIntyre was an organizer of Sew Day, an event held to support the Canadian Quilters Association’s effort to make and donate 1,000 quilts for kids at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada. With that, the Sew Day efforts took on a patriotic atmosphere.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Sew Day participants incorporated 150 Celebration fabric into the slab blocks they prepared. It was these slab blocks that were made last Wednesday and are now en route to Toronto.

The slab blocks will be sewn together at Quilt Canada 2017, Canada’s largest quilting bee. The event takes place from June 14 to 17.

MacIntyre said visitors came from communities all across Cape Breton Island and northeastern Nova Scotia. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and refreshments were provided by the Port Hawkesbury McDonalds and The Fleur-de-Lis Restaurant.

“We were hoping that we’d have maybe 50 people, and we certainly passed that,” she said. “Plus, we had people coming through the door just to see what we were doing. We had lots of visitors, and that’s what we wanted.”

The goal of Sew Day was to help kids at Ronald McDonald House and celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, but the event also helped expose people to St. Mark’s Tea Thyme Quilters. The group meets every Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and anyone looking to join is welcome. Veteran quilters and people still learning are equally welcome.

Not all slab blocks were sent to Toronto, as the goal was to send 150 to Quilt Canada 2017. The remaining blocks will be used for quilts made in Port Hawkesbury, then advanced to the Ronald McDonald House in Halifax.

“We will have quilts for there,” MacIntyre said, noting that it was good to ensure some of the blocks stayed close to home.