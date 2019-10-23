Marjorie Sleep

Obituary

SLEEP, Marjorie Roseina 95, of Evanston, passed away October 15, 2019in the Alderwood Guest Home Baddeck; born in Glace Bay she was a daughter of the late Nelson Alexander and Rose (Proctor) Cogswell. Her working career took her to Pickering Ontario, where she was employed by Defense Industries Limited, where she met her husband and raised her family. She became widowed in 1985 and a little over a year later returned to the Maritimes where she purchased and operated a motel for several years in Aulac N.B. before returning to Evanston. A gifted painter, she created and sold much of her collection, some pieces still remain in the Mayor’s Office in Pickering. In her later years she enjoyed playing Bingo and watching her favorite television programs, a lover of country music, Marge wrote several songs over the years some of which have been covered by Gertie Grant.She is survived by her son William Howard, Evanston; sisters Delores Matthews, Grand Anse; Carol Galati, Toronto , Brother Lester, Evanston; along with many Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Caroline in 1980, by her husband William Howard in 1985 and 11 other siblings. There will be no services and burial will take place in Erskine Cemetery, Pickering, Ontario at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to the Strait Richmond Hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.greensfuneralhome.ca