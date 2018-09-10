Sting and Warriors battle hard at Pee Wee A Provincials

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Sting and the Cape Breton West Warriors battled hard last weekend at Oaklee’s Ball Park at the Pee Wee A Provincial Championships.

Both the Sting and Warriors went 1-2 in preliminaries, with the West edging out the Sting (not to mention the East Hants Nationals) to make the Sunday crossovers.

However, the Warriors were unable to survive their 9 a.m. outing with the Sydney Sooners. Sydney won 21-11.

Leading to that point, the Warriors dropped East Hants 11-1 on Friday and, on Sunday, lost 11-6 to the Bridgewater Bulldogs and 20-3 to the Sooners.

For the Sting’s part, the local guys lost to the Sooners 15-3 on Friday and, first thing Saturday, lost to East Hants 16-13. The Sting won its last match of the event, dropping Bridgewater 19-9.

“The kids played well,” said Joey MacDonald, Sting coach. “At the end of it, they came off the field with their heads held high. Everyone had a big smile, and that’s what it’s all about.”

MacDonald said the kids all had a great time at the event, both locals and visitors alike.

“The kids had a great weekend,” he said. “They had a great time with having all the fans around.”

There were lots of volunteers and no shortage of help in making it a memorable weekend, MacDonald said.

In the championship game, the Sooners defeated the Tri-County Rangers by a score of 8-6 to capture the provincial banner.