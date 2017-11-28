Home Community Store celebrates first year in business B & E General Store owners and staff celebrated their first year in business with an official grand opening. Pictured cutting the ribbon are: staff member Ashley Fougere, owners Paula and Matt MacDonald, along with their children Ben and Ella, and staffers Helena White and Betty Ford. Community Store celebrates first year in business By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - November 28, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardThroughout the day on November 18, visitors to B & E General Store in St. Peter’s were offered a number of snacks and prizes as the business celebrated its first anniversary with a customer appreciation event. Photo by Dana MacPhail TouesnardDuring its first anniversary customer appreciation event, visitors to B & E General Store in St. Peter’s were entered into a draw to win one of two prizes if a donation was first made to the local food bank. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Quilt shop opens in Havre Boucher Community Christmas Holiday Bonanza helps daycare groups Community Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Fall Awards Dinner Community Port Hawkesbury to host summit Community Start-up Port Hawkesbury winner to be chosen Nov. 23 Community Remembrance Day around the Strait area - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA overcast clouds enter location 11 ° C 11 ° 11 ° 87% 5.1kmh 90% Sun 11 ° Mon -0 ° Tue 2 ° Wed 12 ° Thu 5 °