Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
Throughout the day on November 18, visitors to B & E General Store in St. Peter’s were offered a number of snacks and prizes as the business celebrated its first anniversary with a customer appreciation event.
Photo by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
During its first anniversary customer appreciation event, visitors to B & E General Store in St. Peter’s were entered into a draw to win one of two prizes if a donation was first made to the local food bank.
Dana MacPhail-Touesnard
Former reporter/photographer, current freelancer Dana MacPhail-Touesnard is a wife and mother of two living in Richmond County.

