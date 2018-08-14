Strait area ‘Wonder Women’ receive crash course in communication styles

PORT HAWKESBURY: After spending 22-years in Silicon Valley, Beth Wilson says when it comes to having healthy business relations, we need to recover and distance ourselves from the controlled domination system and rather use an open-minded actualization partnership.

“Women are moving into business into powerful numbers, there’s no reason for this to be a clash or a threat to men,” said the international bestselling author of The Recovering Feminist: Empowering All People to Create a Whole World.

Wilson’s interactive event was hosted by the Strait Area Chamber as the latest session of their ‘Small Halls, Big Ideas’ speaker series.

This ‘Wonder Woman Speaker Series’ covered different communication styles based on brain science for men and women, including the competencies associated with their different communication styles, and explored ways to effectively bridge the gap between those differences.

Participants saw how their common sense, empathy, and feminine intuition could help them meet the challenges of today and create innovative ways forward, Wilson said.

“Especially when women understand how to express themselves more effectively,” she said. “If we can come together and learn how to collaborate and bring the best together – there is a way to work in partnership that is very, very fulfilling to both men and women.”

The women’s leadership talk featured three exercises that were aimed at identifying where you land on the relational-individualistic spectrum, how to build out ideas and understanding self-worth.

The first exercise participants were given a list of words, in each set there were two full words with one unfinished word, than had to chose a letter to finish the word.

In the discussion following afterwards, participants were able to see where they fell on the spectrum, it also allowed for acknowledgement to the differences and strategies used to obtain their answers.

“It’s really important to know if you’re a relational or individualistic person, because it’s how you language things, it’s how you approach the world, it’s how you think,” Wilson said. “Then to know how to bridge relationship and communication for someone who is different than you.”

The second exercise was a skit that featured both deductive reasoning (shutting down) and inductive reasoning (providing ideas) to an outcome for a workplace situation.

“Teaching how to build out ideas, with angels advocate and devils advocate, and how to bring the two competencies, sometime they’re talking about people’s talents, or qualities or skills, we talk about them in terms of competencies, that they’re actual competencies that we posses,” she said. “We want to bring them together to get the best win-win results as possible.”

The final exercise required participants to create a scenario of their own and apply both devils advocate and angel advocate outcomes for the situation.

“I want women to understand their self worth. They do a lot of things differently, that they tend to view just as common sense,” Wilson said. “This is a way to help women define what they’re doing, there treasured talents, move it into recognition, getting more pay, letting others see the value, we want them to use our talents to better the company.”

Wilson’s books have sold over 1.4 million copies and have been translated into 12 languages. She has worked for the U.S. Congress and served as a delegate for the U.N. Commission on the Status of Women.

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce is a business development organization with over 300 members that promote, improve, and protect trade and commerce; ensuring that the Strait area is one of the best regions in which to invest, live, work and conduct business.