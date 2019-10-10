Suitor ready to work hard for Cape Breton-Canso

PORT HAWKESBURY: Laurie Suitor, the NDP candidate for Cape Breton-Canso in the upcoming federal election, said deciding to put her name forward was a tough call, but in the end, she felt compelled to do so.

“It was a really hard decision for me to think of transitioning from a private citizen to a public figure,” she told The Reporter last Wednesday. “What truly motivated me was believing we need to articulate certain positions. We need to hear what people are saying, not just presenting a party.

“I want to make change where people are hurting the most.”

Suitor met with The Reporter at her office in Port Hawkesbury where she works as a therapist. Suitor began counselling in 2016, and before that, she had a career with the Department of Environment, and also worked as an intergovernmental advisor with First Nation groups. She has served as the provincial co-chair of the sustainable communities’ initiative.

Building collaboration through multiple levels of government, the River Bourgeois resident said, is something to which she’s well accustomed. Her ability to reach solutions, she said, is the guiding principle she wants to bring to politics.

When asked what issues she’s hearing about from locals, she said the number one thing on most people’s minds is healthcare.

“It’s primary on people’s minds because they have an eroding ability to access services when they need them the most,” she said. “People have to travel distances; there’s the costs of travel, the cost of staying overnight. They have to decide whether or not to stay away from home to get treatment. Even getting a family doctor is having a profound effect of people’s lives.”

Pharamcare is another issue that’s often brought up, she said, and she’d like to ensure First Nations people are well represented by the local Member of Parliament.

“We have three Mi’kmaw communities in this riding who are still fighting for an economic future, cultural recognition, and historical recognition,” she said.

The economy is another matter of concern for the prospective MP.

“We have to be smart about the future economy, and be careful about getting stuck in an economy that exists now,” she said. “If we’re not planning ahead, we’re going to get left behind.”

On the campaign trail, she said she’s heard people say this election might be a time when strategic voting is necessary, in order to ensure a certain party doesn’t form government. That sort of binary mindset, she said, is concerning.

“They’re concerned about Andrew Scheer not representing what this country is, and they therefore, need to vote Liberal,” she said. “But the NDP has always been a catalyst for change even when we weren’t the majority party. I think it’s important to have that New Democratic voice at the federal level holding whatever government is in power accountable.”

If a minority conservative or liberal government is voted in, the NDP could be sitting with enough seats to hold a trump card when it comes to votes on matters of legislation. It’s a position that would suit Suitor and the NDP nicely, she said.

“At a time many of the services the NDP fought so hard for are eroding, it is doubly important that we stand up, at the highest levels in government, and say we’re not letting this slip,” she said.

When asked what she thinks of the other candidates running against her, she said all ought to be commended for having the courage of their convictions.

“I don’t think every candidate believes they have the right answer,” she said. “I may really disagree with some of their platforms and policies, but I applaud all of them for the work they’re doing. The beautiful thing about Canada is that all voices have the right to be heard.”