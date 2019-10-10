Take Back The Night rally marches through downtown Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: More than 100 women and their allies marched through Antigonish’s downtown core recently demonstrating against gender-based violence, sexual violence and violence against women.

The annual Take Back The Night march was held on September 26 and was hosted by the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre. Event organizer Annie Chau said the long-running origin of Take Back The Night is really true to the title of the event.

“Women, in particular who are walking with fear at night, or for the threat of violence,” she said. “So it is really to reclaim the streets.”

A rally and speeches at StFX was followed by a march through the town.

Chau said she believes the turn-out was really great, indicating she comes from a more urban environment and she’s always happily surprised that people attend these events.

“Particularly in a rural setting where there might be a little less anonymity,” she said. “But it continues to be one of the most powerful, empowering experiences to be a part of.”

Chau, who is also the advancing women’s equality coordinator with the women’s resource centre, advised the timing of the rally was ideal to include StFX students.

“We know young people, those first weeks of university or college are critical to raise awareness of violence that does happen, some of the risks, and work around consent and alcohol.”

She explained event like these are incredibly important as she thinks there are very few places where the survivor can really be centre.

Over her time in organizing and participating in Take Back The Night, Chau indicated she has witnessed how empowering it is when you plan for one thing not knowing the impacts you’re creating.

“I recall one time I was setting up for the Take Back The Night event and someone came up to me asking what it was about, and when I told them, they said “Wow, this is really important, I’m a survivor but I don’t feel comfortable being at this event right now,”” she said. “The following year I remember seeing that person participating in the event.”