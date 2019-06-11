PORT HAWKESBURY: The Tamarac Education Centre track and field team was a big winner at the regional meet in Sydney on the weekend of May 24 and, on the weekend on June 1, the squad managed a great performance at provincials.

“They were the overall top school [at regionals] and we brought home first and second place medals from provincials,” said TEC track coach Nicole Campbell. “Last year, we got a goal and two silvers, and we got a gold and a silver this year.

“We dominated at the Sydney level, but when we got to the provincial meet, it’s hard to hold a candle to some of the runners up there – they train all year – but the throwers were very competitive.”

Campbell said it’s awfully tough to train for track all year, considering how many other sports are being coached at the school. The TEC track season runs from after March Break until the regionals and provincials. In Halifax and larger towns, some track programs run all year long.

“For a small school like ours, we’re doing great.”

At regionals, the squad won both the junior girls and boys JARIS and regional banners as well as the award for top overall school. Annie Maltby broke the record in the junior javelin throw, and Ryan Hayes was awarded Top Male Junior athlete.

The provincial track and field meet saw Maltby take a silver medal with a throw of 30.50m junior girls javelin. Garnering gold for the school was Hayes with a throw of 35.40m in junior boys javelinm and Adam Rose, gold for a throw of 12.20m in intermediate boys shot put.