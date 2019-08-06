The East Pointers and Dave Sampson close out Granville Green 2019

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Granville Green free outdoor concert series is presented by Nustar and Bear Head LNG, and this summer features some of Canada’s most talented musicians as part of the series.

The last show of the series will be held on August 11 at the Granville Green band shell featuring The East Pointers with special guest Dave Sampson. The evening presentation is sponsored by Kent Building Supplies.

The East Pointers –fiddler/singer Tim Chaisson, banjoist Koady Chaisson and guitarist Jake Charron – write about real life, sketching out its joys and sorrows. That authenticity defines their instrumental and infuses their lyric-driven songs with poignancy.

As a follow-up to 2015’s internationally acclaimed, JUNO Award-winning debut Secret Victory, What We Leave Behind shares stories previously unheard but framed by a familiar context. The album reflects on the traditions of Canadian Celtic music, where it comes from, and what it means to the people, but also strides in new directions. With a balance between their traditional-sounding instrumental tunes, and catchy radio-ready songs, The East Pointers reach out with open arms to a wide range of listeners, inviting them to discover a new love of folk music.

Joining The East Pointers will be special guest Dave Sampson. Sampson writes heart-on-your-sleeve folk/pop songs delivered with a captivating and authentic voice that could blow down a brick house. His knack for crafting simple ear-worms and is high-energy shows have been winning him fans from coast to coast. Sampson will open the show at 7 p.m.

The Granville Green Concert Series is presented by Nustar and Bear Head LNG, produced by the Port Hawkesbury Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. The sponsors include Exxon Mobil, TD Bank, Port Hawkesbury Paper, Nova Scotia Power, Destination Cape Breton, the Province of Nova Scotia, Canadian Heritage, Maritime Inns Port Hawkesbury, Sound Source, Eastern Sanitation, Maritimes Northeast, Port Hawkesbury Dental Group, A1 Pizza, Kent, Kitchenfest, Atlantic Lottery, The Reporter, and 1015 The Hawk.

For full details on the Granville Green Concert Series are available at: http://www.granvillegreen.ca.