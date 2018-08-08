Tobey, Vivian – wife of the late Leslie Tobey (1929-1987) of Port Hood, Inverness Co. died peacefully in St. Martha’s Regional Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, Antigonish surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Born 1932 on Port Hood Island; Vivian was a daughter of the late Sinclair and Ola (Crowell) Cameron. Vivian was a member of St. Stephen – Jubilee United Church, the UCW, Red Cross, Girl Guides of Canada, a founding member of Knitters and Stitchers and the Chestico Museum & Historical Society. Vivian is survived by her children, Allen (Edna), Lyons Brook; Allister (Shauneth), Leonard (Sandi) all of Port Hood; Harvey (Barbara), Niagara Falls, ON; and Cheryl (Jerome) Myette, Port Hawkesbury; grandchildren, Neil (Diane), Dawn, Sharin (Joshua), Kassandra (Eric), Christopher (Jessica), Anne (J.P.), Hope (Caileigh), Jocelyn and Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Abigael, Lawson, Andy, Madeline, Hallie. She was predeceased by her husband, Les; brothers, Earl, Frank, Charlie, and grandson, Eric. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Inverness County Home Support, the staff of the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home and the staff at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital for the care given to their Mom. Visitation was held on Sunday, July 29th, in Port Hood and Area Resting Place, and Monday, July 30th, in St. Stephen-Jubilee United Church, Port Hood where the funeral service was held. Burial in Union Protestant Cemetery, Port Hood. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephens-Jubilee United Church or Port Hood Resting Place. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Dennis Haverstock Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family at: www.haverstocks.com