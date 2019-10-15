Tough schedule doing no favours for Cape Breton West

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders spent their second consecutive weekend without a win last Saturday and Sunday when hosting the Cole Harbour Wolfpack.
The final was 5-2 on Saturday and 6-4 on Sunday, and the losses leave the former Telus Cup champs at 2-6, sitting them in seventh place in the eight-team league. However, it should be noted the Isles had a rough early schedule.
Cole Harbour (8-1-1) is the number two team in the league. With that, the Isles had the number one team in the league, the Halifax McDonalds (9-2), the week before that. Halifax won those two outings.
Last Saturday, Jacob Cook led the offense with a goal and an assist, Dave Matthews had a goal, and Lewis Taylor played set-up man on Cook’s power play goal in the first. In net for the Islanders was Adam Tkacz, allowing four goals and facing 41 shots. One of Cole Harbour’s goals was an empty netter.
The Wolfpack outshot the Isles 41-31.
On Sunday, the Islanders fought back from a 3-1 deficit at the end of 40 minutes to tie the game in the early going of the third.
Lewis Taylor had a hat trick, including a power play goal, and Bryce Thomson had two helpers. Dave Matthews had a goal, and setting up assists were Luke Hadley, James Beaton, Calvin Denny, Daniel LeBanc, and Liam Trenholm.
Kenzie MacPhail was busy in the Islander net, facing 52 shots. Cole Harbour outshot the Islanders 52-28.
This weekend, the Islanders are off to play Cole Harbour and Dartmouth, but on October 24, the guys return to the Al MacInnis Sports Centre. The Sydney Rush will be in town for a 7 p.m. start.