Tough schedule doing no favours for Cape Breton West

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders spent their second consecutive weekend without a win last Saturday and Sunday when hosting the Cole Harbour Wolfpack.

The final was 5-2 on Saturday and 6-4 on Sunday, and the losses leave the former Telus Cup champs at 2-6, sitting them in seventh place in the eight-team league. However, it should be noted the Isles had a rough early schedule.

Cole Harbour (8-1-1) is the number two team in the league. With that, the Isles had the number one team in the league, the Halifax McDonalds (9-2), the week before that. Halifax won those two outings.

The Cape Breton West Islanders had a tough weekend as the local squad was unable to drop Cole Harbour in a pair of home games. It was a big weekend for Lewis Taylor, however, seen here puck handling to the side of Islander goalie, Adam Tkack. Taylor had a hat trick on Sunday, and assisted on one of his team’s two goals on Saturday.

Liam Trenholm had a helper for the Islanders last Sunday. He’s seen here battling Cole Harbour’s Carter Murchison.

Islander James Beaton, who had an assist last Sunday, looks to set up a teammate from behind the goal.

Cadyn Power and the Islanders are on the road this weekend to play Cole Harbour and Dartmouth.

Last Saturday, Jacob Cook led the offense with a goal and an assist, Dave Matthews had a goal, and Lewis Taylor played set-up man on Cook’s power play goal in the first. In net for the Islanders was Adam Tkacz, allowing four goals and facing 41 shots. One of Cole Harbour’s goals was an empty netter.

The Wolfpack outshot the Isles 41-31.

On Sunday, the Islanders fought back from a 3-1 deficit at the end of 40 minutes to tie the game in the early going of the third.

Lewis Taylor had a hat trick, including a power play goal, and Bryce Thomson had two helpers. Dave Matthews had a goal, and setting up assists were Luke Hadley, James Beaton, Calvin Denny, Daniel LeBanc, and Liam Trenholm.

Kenzie MacPhail was busy in the Islander net, facing 52 shots. Cole Harbour outshot the Islanders 52-28.

This weekend, the Islanders are off to play Cole Harbour and Dartmouth, but on October 24, the guys return to the Al MacInnis Sports Centre. The Sydney Rush will be in town for a 7 p.m. start.