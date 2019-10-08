Town of Antigonish warns of electric utility text scam

ANTIGONISH: Officials with the Town of Antigonish have issued a public notice regarding a recent text scam targeting customers of the town’s electric utility.

Residents have been receiving text messages from an unknown number with information about overbilling and a link to an unidentified Web site.

“Customers will never be contacted by the Town of Antigonish Electric Utility via text message,” the town says. “All communications will be done via e-mail at: billing@townofantigonish.ca or over telephone call from the Town’s Corporate Services Department.”

The town advises residents who receive text messages like this to ignore, block or report the number to their carrier, and in addition, town officials have contacted the RCMP to make them aware of this online scam.

Jennifer Clarke, a media relations officer for the RCMP, advised scams like this are circulating to gain access to people’s credit card information and personal data.

“In any situation, if you receive notification and are unsure at all, the best choice is to contact the company direct to ensure your account information is up to date.”