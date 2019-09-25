ANTIGONISH: Town council is looking to curb disturbances during homecoming again this year.

Following last week’s meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town has budgeted funds to support an on-campus event at StFX during the university’s annual Homecoming celebrations, which are taking place the weekend of October 5 and 6.

Boucher said council allotted $4,000 for the event, which is the same amount they offered last year.

Boucher said she met with university representatives to discuss what’s expected of the university and the town. Last year was the first year for such an event at the school. The school hosted the Students Only Homecoming Celebration, which was a headphone disco. Two DJs were on hand and students were able to listen to their favourite music via headphones.

Antigonish Town Council, who offered $4,000 in funding for the event, expressed concerns with parties in town last year.