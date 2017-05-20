ST. PETER’S: Guitar and fiddle players; banjo, bass and mandolin pickers; ukulele strummers; harmonica blowers and tinwhistlers; step and square dancers; piano players; singers; and bodhran bangers will descend again on St. Peter’s in early June.

They’re all coming for a weekend of up-close and personal music workshops, jam sessions, great food, and an All-Star Concert featuring some of Cape Breton’s top teachers and performers. This annual event, in its sixth year, has attracted a growing legion of traditional music enthusiasts from around the Maritimes, New England, Ontario, Quebec, and even Europe.

“…We have a core of top-notch Cape Breton players who are excellent workshop leaders: Scott Macmillan, Roger Stone, Colin Grant, Allie Bennett, Darren McMullen, Richard Wood, Rachel Davis, Kelli Trottier, Squeezy Bob Woodley – and others – who have been teaching the small format workshops here for a few years,” camp director Greg Silver says.

“Each year we change it up and add something new. This year we’re delighted to have Keith Mullins join the faculty to teach songwriting, harmonica and percussion workshops.”

A special feature of the camp is Band Lab, where new combos are created on Friday night and coached by our resident pro players through the weekend, to perform at the closing showcase on Sunday. This is a great experience for anyone who wants a taste of playing in a band.

Registration for the full weekend, including five workshops, jams, a concert, two lunches and a supper is $250. For those who just want to take a workshop or two, individual workshops are just $40. Tickets to the stellar Saturday night All-Star Concert featuring the full faculty is $20 in advance.

Detailed information, registration and advance concert tickets are available on-line at: www.kitchenrackets.org.

The Music Camp on the Canal is produced by KitchenRackets and the St. Peter’s Economic Development Organization. For more information, go to: info@kitchenrackets.org.