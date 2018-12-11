Two points for Novas

PORT HAWKESBURY: Liam Trenholm (from Cadyn Power) and Power (from Rory Wood) handled the Nova Major Bantam scoring to drop the Joneljim Cougars 2-0 last Saturday night. Goalie Jack Milner faced 19 shots for the shutout.

“Anytime you go on the road with key guys injured but still pull out the win is a great weekend,” said Coach Mike Stewart, noting that Brent O’Handley (one of the team’s leading scorers) was sidelined due to injury, along with Ryan Digout and Ray MacKinnon.

“Those are three really good guys out,” he said. “We had Ryan Hayes come up and play as an AP. He and the rest of the team played well.”

The weekend’s solo outing leaves the Novas at 8-10, good for 17 points and ninth place in the provincial league. However, due to the parity in the league, the squad is in striking distance of the league’s elite. The South Shore Lumberjacks sit third with 23 points.

Next weekend, the Novas are off to Dartmouth on Saturday and Pictou on Sunday.

“Our goal this weekend is to go into the New Year on a positive note,” Stewart said. “We’re looking to get two good wins against two good hockey teams.”