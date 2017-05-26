WE’KOQMA’Q: The seventh Annual Ceremonial Review for RCSCC 355 Cape Breton was held at We’koqma’q School LHQ on May 15.

Representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion, Nancy Turnbull and Ann MacIntosh; Cape Breton Navy League Division President Ben Haighway; Whycocomagh Navy League President John William Cremo; Reviewing Officer, Master Warrant Officer Jim MacIntosh (Retired); cadets; parents; and visitors were in attendance.

For generations it has been a tradition of the Mi’kmaq to serve their nation in the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as the United States Armed Forces. It was with this respect for tradition that the Cadet Corps was established in We’koqma’q in 2010.

The mission of the cadet program is to contribute to the development and preparation of youth for the transition to adulthood, enabling them to meet the challenges of modern society, through a dynamic, community-based program. The vision of the cadet program is a relevant, credible and proactive youth development organization, offering the program of choice for Canada’s youth, preparing them to become the leaders of tomorrow through a set of fun, challenging, well-organized, and safe activities.

For example, in this training year, cadets did well at the biathlon competition in Mira – a combination of metal target shooting and endurance running – including an individual female senior bronze medal for Kimberly Googoo. The biathlon was open to all Air, Army and Sea Cadet Squadrons and Corps in the Cape Breton region. The biathlon team also included Jade Sark, Jalen Gould, Bobby Pierro, and Rodney Googoo.

It was also the first year for RCSCC 355 Cape Breton to take part in the Cape Breton West Zone marksmanship competition in Sydney involving Sea, Army and Air cadets combined. Lexiney Martin-Googoo had the highest score for the corps, and other team members included Kimberly Googoo, Jade Sark, Tobey Googoo, and Noel Doucette.

Another first was the ORCA Deployment of 2016 in British Columbia. Two cadets, Kimberly Googoo and George Sark, were able to attend. Cadets flew out to British Columbia, learning more about navigation, maneuvering a real ship, and test driving aspects of the many roles as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a group of 355 cadets joined the Cheticamp Army Corps and Sydney Air Cadets Squadron to be part of the parade on Citadel Hill. Cadets toured HMCS Montreal, as well as the maritime and aviation museum, with meals and accommodations at 12 Wing Shearwater.

Other activities included the second official Christmas Mess Dinner and a Nautical Weekend based at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney – now including a whaler, sail boats, canoes, and swimming. A contingent of 355 cadets also went to the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo .

Cadets attended three Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Whycocomagh village, as well as We’koqma’q School and the community, and they attended the Christmas parade.

RCSCC 355 Corps did well in sports at the Regionally Directed Activity in Arichat, and placed third in the seamanship competition. They were involved in an Interdivisional Seamanship Competition Weekend where cadets learned concepts in navigation, used the portable LHQ ship’s simulator, participated in rope and tackle work, and rigged the gyn.

There is still another Nautical Weekend where 355 cadets will be at the Sydney Coast Guard College from May 26-29. Many cadets have been selected already this year for the Acadia and Argonaut CSTC Summer Training Camps, which provide them with many skills.

The cadets of this year have met the challenge so far, and there is much potential to exceed the accomplishments of this year.